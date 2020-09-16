Oranj Adds KraneShares China-Focused ETFs To Its Model Marketplace For Financial Advisors

Full suite of KraneShares ETFs and model portfolios now available on the Oranj custodian-agnostic platform

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oranj, a single platform for financial advisors to streamline portfolio management and client service, today announced that China-focused global asset management firm KraneShares has been added as a best-in-class manager to the Oranj free to low-cost platform.

KraneShares China-focused, Emerging Market and Global Thematic exchange-traded funds (ETFs) seek to provide investors with solutions to capture China's importance within a well-designed investment portfolio. The full suite of KraneShares ETFs is available on the Oranj platform. It includes eight China-focused strategies and five emerging market and global thematic ETFs, as well as KraneShares' model portfolios, the first of which is the Krane Dynamic Emerging Markets Strategy. Investors can utilize KraneShares' models or products with no overlay fee, unlike other Turnkey Asset Management Platforms (TAMPs) in the industry.

The Krane Dynamic Emerging Markets Strategy can provide outperformance opportunities by pairing a distinct allocation to China's equity market with an emerging markets ex- China component. The strategy dynamically adjusts China's weighting based on a proprietary, time-tested and systematic methodology. The portfolio can act as a comprehensive, stand-alone emerging market portfolio or as a complement to an existing strategy.

KraneShares' newest model, the Krane All China Growth Strategy, offers a comprehensive China asset allocation solution. It provides investors exposure to the high-growth areas within China's economy. Specifically, the model includes China's internet and healthcare sectors, as well as Mainland China A-Share markets.

"KraneShares' expertise on China investment strategy is a huge value-add for financial advisors and is a great addition to Oranj," said David Lyon, founder and CEO of Oranj. "Financial advisors can invest directly in KraneShares ETFs or through KraneShares model portfolios on the Oranj platform."

"We are excited to offer the KraneShares suite of ETFs, the Krane Dynamic Emerging Markets Strategy and Krane All China Growth Strategy to financial advisors using the Oranj innovative wealth management platform," said Jonathan Krane, Chief Executive Officer of KraneShares. "Within emerging markets, KraneShares believes China is its own asset class distinguished by its market size and unparalleled growth. We believe that incorporating a China investment strategy that distinguishes China from the rest of emerging markets may help optimize emerging markets performance."

ABOUT ORANJ

Oranj simplifies advisor technology without sacrificing sophistication or increasing costs, helping financial advisors spend less time managing and more time advising clients. The single platform streamlines portfolio management and client service and provides advisors with rebalancing/trading, client/prospect management, portfolio management and a client portal. For more information about Oranj and its free to low-cost wealth management platform, visit www.runoranj.com, connect on LinkedIn or follow @runoranjdotcom on Twitter.

ABOUT KRANE FUND ADVISORS

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Its suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China's importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. KraneShares strives to provide innovative, first-to-market strategies that have been developed based on strong partnerships and an in-depth knowledge of investing. KraneShares helps investors stay current on global market trends and aims to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is majority-owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC). Visit KraneShares.com, connect on LinkedIn or follow @KraneShares on Twitter.

Related Images

oranj-adds-kraneshares-china.png Oranj Adds KraneShares China-focused ETFs to its Model Marketplace for Financial Advisors Full suite of KraneShares ETFs and model portfolios now available on the Oranj custodian-agnostic platform

CONTACT: Corrine Smith or Grace VogelzangImpact Communications, Inc.913-649-5009 CorrineSmith@ImpactCommunications.org ImpactMediaManager@ImpactCommunications.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oranj-adds-kraneshares-china-focused-etfs-to-its-model-marketplace-for-financial-advisors-301131939.html

SOURCE Oranj