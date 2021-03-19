Orangetheory® Fitness Offers Studios And Equipment To NCAA Women's Basketball Teams Amidst Weight Room Disparities

The leading fitness brand is offering private in-studio sessions and the donation of equipment to all 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball teams ahead of tournament

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orangetheory Fitness is stepping up to provide private in-studio sessions and equipment donations to all NCAA women's basketball teams amidst news of weight room disparities at the 2021 NCAA basketball tournament.

After seeing images posted by Stanford sports performance coach Ali Kershner of the 2021 NCAA women's tournament weight room, which consisted of one set of free weights and yoga mats, Orangetheory Fitness offered to bus the teams to its San Antonio studios to workout while maintaining social distancing and donate water rowers and a full range of floor equipment to the convention center where the tournament is being held.

As a brand committed to providing members with More Life, Orangetheory Fitness was compelled to offer support in solidarity with the women's teams during the tournament - a time meant to celebrate hard work, dedication and commitment.

"As a female pioneer in the fitness industry, I have experienced firsthand the challenges that women face as they pave the way," said Ellen Latham, Founder of Orangetheory Fitness. "Reading about the disparities that the NCAA female athletes are experiencing broke my heart, and the brand knew that we had to do whatever was in our power to rectify the situation. We hope that by offering our studio spaces and equipment the women of NCAA basketball are able to train properly and, most importantly, feel supported."

