Orange will carry out a major transformation of RS' entire global infrastructure, digitise its sales processes and move its contact centre activities to the cloud. (image Orange Business Services)

RS Components (RS), a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, has chosen Orange Business Services as its single end-to-end managed services provider. Orange will carry out a major transformation of RS' entire global infrastructure, digitise its sales processes and move its contact centre activities to the cloud.

These projects are a central part of RS' digital transformation, which is designed to reduce costs, modernise its network capabilities and bring on board new technologies. They include SD-WAN and telephony upgrades to future proof its business. With a fully integrated ecosystem that integrates connectivity, cybersecurity, collaboration and customer experience within a single managed platform, RS can run its business online remotely across thirty-two countries. It also allows the company to create new services and maintain its position in a highly competitive marketplace.

The solution increases business agility, meets PCI DSS regulatory compliance mandates, and simplifies RS' business processes. Importantly, it ensures that customers and partners have a consistent experience through multiple channels of engagement, both telephony and online. Orange has upgraded the company's workspace capabilities through the integration with Microsoft Teams, which enables contact centre agents to work remotely. This has been invaluable to RS during the pandemic to keep their contact centre fully functional.

A future-proof workspace providing an enhanced customer experienceOrange Business Services is providing RS with a fully integrated cloud-based collaboration and contact centre platform, bringing convergence and seamless communications between front and back-office business functions. This is in addition to RS choosing Orange Business Services as its single managed services provider, covering Flexible SD-WAN, LAN, security, conferencing, video, voice and contact centre services and support.

"The transformation journey with Orange has so far been very effective. It is one of true collaboration and partnership. The new Orange Business Services infrastructure supports a secure, resilient, futureproofed omni-channel offering, while supporting our remote working strategy," said Jes Riley, vice president IT Operations, RS Components.

"With their contact centre solution providing a significant revenue stream and vital to their future business success alongside their network infrastructure, it was important that RS chose a partner that could support them to achieve their digital ambitions. Orange, through its flexible approach, has helped provide the answers to the business challenges they were looking for," said Kristof Symons, executive vice president, International, Orange Business Services.

About RS ComponentsRS Components is a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers who are involved in designing, building or maintaining industrial equipment and facilities. We aim to offer our customers unrivalled choice of product technologies, solve problems with innovative solutions and deliver a world-class customer experience, making it easy to do business with us.

We stock more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers. We solve problems and provide a wide range of value-added solutions to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 50,000 parcels a day.

Electrocomponents plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the last financial year ended 31 March 2020 reported revenue of £1.95 billion. Electrocomponents plc has six operating brands; RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark, IESA, Synovos, Needlers and Liscombe.

About Orange Business ServicesOrange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 28,500 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42.3 billion euros in 2020 and 259 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2020. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

