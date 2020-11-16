Orange County Educational Arts Academy ("OCEAA") To Unveil 7,500 Square Foot "Unity" Mural

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OCEAA, a local nonprofit operating a TK-8 th grade public charter school, announces 7,500 square feet mural. The mural is being designed and installed by Brian Peterson of "Faces of Santa Ana" and Santa Ana artist, Damin Lujan, and supported by Ruth Prentice, Superior Property Services, and Acrylatex. Mrs. Prentice has also committed $5,000 in additional support towards OCEAA. Through this funding, students were invited to create a piece of artwork for an art competition, the top 10 students will be invited to join the onsite ribbon cutting ceremony on November 19, 2020.

This mural was inspired by Mrs. Prentice 's strong sense of building united communities. Mrs. Prentice believes that "we are all one people, united and equal" and launched the "Purple Unity Project" in hopes to create a UNITY mural. The mural will spotlight three foundational colors, red, blue and purple, the blue and red will blend into a beautiful PURPLE in the middle, where unity is found. OCEAA 's community also participated by nominating diverse leaders to be featured on the mural to showcase OCEAA 's commitment to diversity and inclusion. Another element featured is OCEAA 's commitment to developing student leadership through Habits of Character, these habits were developed in partnership with EL Education.

EL Education is an educational model that balances both personalized and social learning to help students succeed in learning and in life. EL brings to life a three-dimensional vision of student achievement that includes mastery of knowledge and skills, character, and high-quality student work. EL promotes active classrooms that are alive with discovery, problem-solving, challenge, and collaboration.

OCEAA 's Executive Director, Mike Limon, said, "We are beyond excited about this partnership and we 're looking forward to continually inspiring our community and welcoming people into Santa Ana through this mural."

Join us in celebrating OCEAA 's first community mural through an in-person ribbon cutting event, co-hosted by the Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. This event is scheduled for November 19, 2020 at 3:00pm at 825 N. Broadway St., Santa Ana. Guests are expected to wear face coverings and social distance. To RSVP contact Mike Limon at mlimon@oceaa.org.

About OCEAA

OCEAA was founded in 2005 by a group of dedicated educators, parents and community partners who wanted to provide a well-rounded education to the students of Orange County. OCEAA is a public charter school serving approximately 630 students grades TK-8, is funded directly from the state based on student attendance and is subject to the same accountability measures as other public schools. Our mission is to nurture all learners to become creative, critical thinkers by providing high quality standards-based instruction through the arts, technology, language and culture.

About the Artists

Faces of Santa Ana was founded by Brian Peterson, an artist from Miami, Florida. Faces of Santa Ana is a passion project where we set out to befriend and paint portraits of the homeless community in Santa Ana, CA. We then sell the artwork and use proceeds to help in rehabilitating our newfound friends. The mission of Faces of Santa Ana is to locally help those in need in cities around the world while also inspiring and activating creatives and supporters of the movement. We believe that the creativity we 've been given is meant for the outward pouring of love.

