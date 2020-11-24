Orange County And Costa Mesa Community Leaders Come Together To Ensure Holiday Magic Will Be Celebrated As Night Of Lights OC Announces New Dates

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter Fest OC's Night of Lights OC , a magical and immersive winter wonderland drive-thru experience, announced today it will carry on plans to operate at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa this year, with a few changes to safely meet all government guidelines. Due to overwhelming support from community leaders, the previously postponed event is back and will run on new dates of Dec. 10 through Jan. 10 (excluding Christmas Eve), with time sessions ending at 9:30 p.m. nightly.

Tireless work from Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley, OC Fair & Event Center CEO Michele Richards and Orange County Health Care Agency Director Dr. Clayton Chau resulted in an agreement that fulfills state mandates, while allowing guests to enjoy more than 1,000,000 lights from the safety of their own vehicles. The guided experience through a clearly defined mile-long route features themed holiday scenery, special effects such as snow flurries and bubbles, and animated light shows and tunnels synchronized to music through a car radio or smartphone.

"We are thrilled to see Night of Lights OC continue its drive-thru holiday light show and bring a safe, family-friendly event to the Orange County community," said Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley. "During these tough times for everyone, Night of Lights OC is not only spreading holiday joy, but also providing employment opportunities for hundreds of individuals."

"While we originally announced a postponement of Night of Lights OC to 2021 due to Governor Newsom's limited stay at home order, we are excited to share that over the past few days we have diligently worked with Mayor Foley, the OC Health Care Agency and the OC Fair & Event Center to bring the event back with modifications and provide a safe activity for families to celebrate the holiday season," said Katrina Carlson, executive producer of Night of Lights OC. "A huge thank you to everyone involved and the outpouring of support we have received. We couldn't put this event on and continue to bring holiday magic to Orange County without the support of the local community and its leaders."

Tickets & PricingEntry to the event is through online ticket purchases only at NightOfLightsOC.com . Entrance begins at 5 p.m. with time sessions available until 9:30 p.m. Limited reservations are available per time session and guests are encouraged to buy in advance to reserve their date and time session before they sell out.

Early Bird general admission starts at $39.99 per vehicle (up to five people) on select nights. Larger vehicle tickets (six to nine people) start at $59.99 on select nights. Vehicle height is limited to 8 feet or less, due to the light tunnels. Pricing will increase after Early Bird tickets are sold out.

Pre Order In-Car Holiday Food TreatsHoliday favorite treats are available before entering the Night of Lights OC experience through pre-order when purchasing tickets. Seasonal favorites include hot cocoa, cinnamon sugar donuts, as well as Mom's Bake Shoppe cookie buckets and brownies, tamales, Holiday 'Family 4 Pack' meals, and much more. Food is available to order online by 10 a.m. on the date of admission and will be available to pick-up prior to entering the drive-thru experience.

Community Heroes DiscountsEvery Monday, Night of Lights OC will honor local community heroes with a special $5 off coupon for teachers, military personnel, law enforcement, medical workers and firefighters.

Dec. 14 Salute to Teachers: Eligible guests can use the code "TEACH" and bring their relevant Teacher ID for onsite verification.

Salute to Teachers: Eligible guests can use the code "TEACH" and bring their relevant Teacher ID for onsite verification. Dec. 21 Salute to Military and Law Enforcement: Eligible guests can use the code "SERVICE" and bring their relevant Military or Law Enforcement ID for onsite verification.

Salute to Military and Law Enforcement: Eligible guests can use the code "SERVICE" and bring their relevant Military or Law Enforcement ID for onsite verification. Dec. 28 Salute to Medical Workers: Eligible guests can use the code "FIRSTAID" and bring their relevant Medical ID for onsite verification.

Salute to Medical Workers: Eligible guests can use the code "FIRSTAID" and bring their relevant Medical ID for onsite verification. Jan. 4 Salute to Firefighters: Eligible guests can use the code "FIRE" and bring their relevant Firefighter ID for onsite verification.

For more information, visit WinterFestOC.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @WinterFestOC.

