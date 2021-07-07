Delivery service start-up Glovo, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, has engaged Orange Business Services to support its global expansion plans with a wide range of contact center and telephony services.

Orange Business Services manages Glovo's international call collection for merchants and customer support through Contact Center Access. (Photo credit: Orange Business Services)

Initially launched in a few Spanish cities, Glovo has rapidly expanded after successful results. Glovo currently operates in 20 countries in Europe and Africa. The start-up promises to give everyone easy access to anything in their city, from take-away meals and groceries to medicines, delivered within 30 minutes of ordering via its mobile app.

To help the start-up's launch platform scale for international operations and continued growth, Glovo chose 100% cloud-based digital voice services from Orange. Glovo can now easily deploy telephony services worldwide and ensure call quality, while addressing local requirements for any given country.

Globally connected

Orange Business Services manages Glovo's international call collection for merchants and customer support through Contact Center Access. The platform provides different types of numbers such as toll free, call connect and routing without any technical or regulatory constraints in more than 150 countries and territories. Billing is provided at both local and central levels, enabling Glovo to better manage its resources.

Business Talk from Orange enables Glovo to optimize its telco costs, replace multiple local providers, and launch services in new countries quickly. The self-care portal allows the company to place orders, configure and manage voice sites and associated options in real-time. The portal also provides visibility on usage.

In addition, Orange has deployed two SIP trunks for Glovo to manage more than one million calls per month and save on traffic and access costs. The SIP trunks also provide Glovo operational simplicity, including the ability to scale, seamlessly integrate multichannel communications, and ensure resiliency.

"Our partnership with Orange Business Services supports our rapid growth strategy, enabling us to bring on board new countries and cities quickly, simplifying overall management and driving down costs. The solution was delivered in four months, and we are extremely happy with it. As a result we are seeing up to a 40% savings on our overall voice budget," says Ludovic Magnier, Customer Service Platforms Manager, Glovo.

"It is exciting to work with innovative start-ups like Glovo. The extensive capabilities of our digital voice tools alongside our global reach, agility and expertise are supporting the company in reaching its goal as a major international delivery player," says Nemo Verbist, Senior Vice President, Europe, Orange Business Services.

About Glovo

Glovo is a pioneering multi-category delivery app and one of the world's leading delivery platforms. Founded in Barcelona in 2015, it operates in Southern Europe and EEMEA. The app connects users with restaurants, grocery chains, pharmacies and retail stores, and also includes an "anything" category that allows users to order whatever they want in their city.

For more information about Glovo, please visit: https://about.glovoapp.com/en/

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 28,500 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42.3 billion euros in 2020 and 259 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2020. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

