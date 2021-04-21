Oramed Pharmaceuticals And Oravax Medical To Be Featured In Alliance Global Partners' Grand Rounds: A Webinar In Biotech And Specialty Pharma

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP) ( www.oramed.com), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery systems, today announced that CEO Nadav Kidron will be featured in a live webinar titled Grand Rounds: a Webinar in Biotech and Specialty Pharma hosted by James Molloy, Managing Director of Equity Research, Biotechnology and Specialty Pharmaceuticals at Alliance Global Partners on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 11:00 Eastern.

Mr. Kidron, along with Premas Biotech Co-Founder and Managing Director Dr. Prabuddha Kundu, will discuss Oramed Pharmaceuticals' oral insulin drug, currently in Phase 3 clinical trials, and the oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate of Oravax Medical Inc., which is 63% owned by Oramed Pharmaceuticals. Pre-clinical trials have shown that Oravax's oral vaccine candidate produces antibodies after a single dose and may potentially be a better candidate for protection against COVID-19 variants due to triple antigen targeting. Clinical trials are expected to begin this quarter.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. Established in 2006, with offices in the United States and Israel, Oramed has developed a novel Protein Oral Delivery (POD™) technology. Oramed is seeking to revolutionize the treatment of diabetes through its proprietary lead candidate, ORMD-0801, which has the potential to be the first commercial oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes. The Company has completed multiple Phase II clinical trials under an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, Oramed is developing an oral GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) analog capsule, ORMD-0901.

