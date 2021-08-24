Oragenics Announces Postponement Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) Oragenics, Inc. ("Oragenics" or the "Company") today announced the Company's reconvened annual meeting of shareholders, on August 23, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. was adjourned due to a lack of quorum. The Company intends to seek approval for the proposals submitted to its shareholders at a new postponed annual meeting date when practicable. The new annual meeting date will be established by the Company and a new record date, will be set in conjunction therewith; the former record date of May 5, 2021, is no longer valid.

A quorum consists of a majority of the shares entitled to vote. There were fewer than a majority of shares entitled to vote present, either in person or by proxy at this meeting. The annual meeting of shareholders therefore had no quorum and the meeting was adjourned.

About Oragenics, Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. is a development-stage company dedicated to fighting infectious diseases including coronaviruses and multidrug-resistant organisms. Its lead product is Terra CoV-2, a vaccine candidate to prevent COVID-19 and variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Terra CoV-2 program leverages coronavirus spike protein research licensed from the NIH and the NRC with a focus on addressing supply-chain challenges, and offering more patient-friendly administration, such as intranasal. Its lantibiotics program features a novel class of antibiotics against infectious diseases that have developed resistance to commercial antibiotics.

