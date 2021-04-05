Oracle Statement Regarding Oracle V. Google

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Google platform just got bigger and market power greater — the barriers to entry higher and the ability to compete lower.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Google platform just got bigger and market power greater — the barriers to entry higher and the ability to compete lower. They stole Java and spent a decade litigating as only a monopolist can. This behavior is exactly why regulatory authorities around the world and in the United States are examining Google's business practices."

- Dorian Daley, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Oracle

