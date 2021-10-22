Oracle Named A Leader In The Gartner Magic Quadrant For Cloud HCM Suites For 1,000 Employee Enterprises

For the fourth consecutive year Oracle is positioned the furthest to the right for completeness of vision out of 12 vendors evaluated

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that it has been named a Leader for the sixth successive year in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant ™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). The report evaluates vendors based on ability to execute and completeness of vision. Oracle was placed furthest to the right for completeness of vision for the fourth year in a row.

According to the report, "As organizations support workforces with ever-increasing expectations for connectivity, many in-person conversations with HR administrators have been replaced by interactions with applications. This shift to digital HR administration increases the need for a compelling and personalized UX, as applications become the "face" of HR departments."

"We believe this year's report validates once more our relentless focus on improving employee experience for our customers around the world. Our scores across the board show that we offer one of the most complete HCM solutions in the market, with a deep breadth of global capabilities to support our clients worldwide," said Chris Leone, senior vice president of development, Oracle Cloud HCM. "Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, companies have had to navigate constantly shifting environments, such as changing guidance on when it is safe to return to the workplace, tackling the Great Resignation's mass exodus, and responding to employees' new priorities. Our solutions help HR and business leaders to understand and support their organizations no matter what challenges come their way. We are especially proud of the additional recognition around our user experience as we continue to innovate with new capabilities to provide the personalized guidance and development that today's workforce demands, such as Journeys and Dynamic Skills."

The Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises report also noted that Oracle received the highest score for Core HR and TM (Global Organization) and Asia/Pacific Market among 6 use cases.

Since the development of the report, Oracle has introduced new Oracle Cloud HCM innovations, including the introduction of Oracle Payroll Core, a flexible payroll management solution that enables organizations to easily configure payroll to meet both local and international pay rules in a single system. Oracle Payroll Core is the latest addition to the comprehensive payroll capabilities within Oracle Cloud HCM that support diverse requirements across organizations, workers, and industries to provide efficient, compliant, and configurable global payroll solutions.

Part of the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications suite, Oracle Cloud HCM enables HR professionals to make work more human by improving employee experience in the workplace. Oracle provides organizations a complete solution connecting every human resource process—including global HR, talent management, workforce management, payroll, and HR service delivery. It's also the most connected solution across the enterprise, with one cloud unifying HCM across finance, supply chain, and customer experience.

You can read a complimentary copy of the report at: https://www.oracle.com/human-capital-management/gartner-magic-quadrant/

For additional information on Oracle Cloud HCM visit: https://www.oracle.com/applications/human-capital-management/

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, By Sam Grinter, Chris Pang, Jeff Freyermuth, Ron Hanscome, Helen Poitevin, Ranadip Chandra, John Kostoulas, Published 19 October 2021.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, By Sam Grinter, Chris Pang, Jeff Freyermuth, Ron Hanscome, Helen Poitevin, Ranadip Chandra, John Kostoulas, Published 21 October 2021.

Gartner DisclaimerGARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About OracleOracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report, please visit us at oracle.com.

TrademarksOracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-named-a-leader-in-the-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-cloud-hcm-suites-for-1-000-employee-enterprises-301406795.html

SOURCE Oracle