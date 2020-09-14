Oracle Confirms Statement

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle confirms Secretary Mnuchin's statement that it is part of the proposal submitted by ByteDance to the Treasury Department over the weekend in which Oracle will serve as the trusted technology provider. Oracle has a 40-year track record providing secure, highly performant technology solutions.

