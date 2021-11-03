Oracle Cloud Grows | Added To Liftr Insights Dataset

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence covering the hyperscale cloud infrastructure market, has added Oracle Cloud to its dataset. Oracle Cloud now supplements Liftr Insights's existing coverage of top cloud providers Aliyun ( Alibaba Cloud), AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

"Our timing is perfect," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "Oracle recently announced bold objectives to expand their hyperscale cloud infrastructure. Our clients get a front row seat as Oracle grows."

In addition to tracking history, Liftr Insights data also allows investors to compare Oracle's growth against its peers.

"Our clients know how our experience, data skills, and deep expertise save them time and effort attempting to collect this complex type of information," says Schadt.

Adding Oracle increases Liftr Insights' existing coverage of the public cloud market to an estimated 70% by most measures. This expansion provides deeper insight into the components being consumed from companies including Intel, AMD, Nvidia, Xilinx, and Ampere Computing. The information also helps refine knowledge of adoption of processors based on the ARM architecture.

Oracle data helps reveal semiconductor trends. For example, following AWS's lead, Oracle began developing its own chip to supplement the chips from Intel and AMD. In the past month, Aliyun announced it would also begin developing its own processors, following the lead of AWS and Oracle.

Also, Oracle was one of the first to add Ampere Computing components in their public offerings, ahead of a recent release by Aliyun.

"We're excited to follow the changes," says Schadt. "Our clients appreciate the increasing value in Liftr data."

About Liftr Insights

Liftr Insights generates market intelligence to portfolio managers and research analysts as well as supply chain customers. Among the data obtained are configurations, components, deployment geo and pricing for:

Server processors: Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC, and AWS's Arm-based Graviton brands

Datacenter compute accelerators: GPUs, FPGAs, TPUs and AI chips from NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, AWS and Google

Among the companies tracked are Amazon Web Services , Microsoft Azure , Alibaba Cloud , Google Cloud , and Oracle Cloud as well as semiconductor vendors AMD, Ampere, Intel, NVIDIA, and Xilinx. Liftr Insights subject matter experts translate company-specific service provider data into actionable alternative data. Technology investors can easily ingest this timely, standardized and operationally-compliant information into their predictive financial models.

Liftr Insights provides a high-level map overlay of service growth and availability for the four tracked cloud service providers at https://bit.ly/LiftrCloudRegionsMap .

Contact@LiftrInsights.com Liftr and the Liftr logo are registered service marks of Liftr Insights. The following are trademarks and/or service marks of Liftr Insights: Liftr Insights, Liftr Cloud Components Tracker, and Liftr Cloud Regions Map.

The following are registered intellectual property marks, trademarks or service marks of their respective companies: Amazon Web Services Microsoft Azure Alibaba Cloud Google Cloud Oracle Cloud Intel Corporation Ampere Computing Nvidia Xilinx AMD Arm

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-cloud-grows--added-to-liftr-insights-dataset-301414859.html

SOURCE Liftr Insights