Oracle Announces Availability Of Integrated, High-performance Analytics Engine For MySQL Database Service

OCI customers can now run sophisticated analytics directly against their operational MySQL databases, eliminating the need for complex and expensive data integration with a separate analytics database

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced the availability of the Oracle MySQL Database Service with integrated MySQL Analytics Engine, optimized for and exclusively available in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). This is the only MySQL service that provides customers with a single, unified platform for Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytics Processing (OLAP) workloads to build and run modern applications faster and more securely. The MySQL Analytics Engine, developed for the MySQL Database Service by Oracle's MySQL engineering team in collaboration with Oracle Labs, is a new, in-memory analytic accelerator that scales to thousands of cores, supports real-time analytics, and at least 2 times faster and up to 66 percent less expensive than Amazon Redshift. Get started here.

MySQL is recognized as the most popular database on the planet 1 and is used by the world's largest social networks, ecommerce companies, and banks, as well as the most innovative manufacturers and high-tech companies. While MySQL databases are commonly used for OLTP, most enterprises that run MySQL databases also need to run analytics on data stored in MySQL databases. Until today, organizations had to extract, transform, and load (ETL) their data into a separate analytics database - a costly and complex process that reduces performance, security, and data quality, delaying the deployment of new applications.

The Oracle MySQL Database Service with the MySQL Analytics Engine provides a fully managed scale-out service for analytics and OLTP and is the only service that enables customers to run OLTP and OLAP workloads directly from their MySQL database. When users spin up the service, data from the MySQL database is populated in the memory of the analytics engine, eliminating the need to ETL data to specialized databases. The service works seamlessly with any MySQL-compatible tools and applications and will automatically route queries to the MySQL Analytics Engine, dramatically improving performance. Any changes to the MySQL database are automatically populated into the analytics engine in real-time. This simplifies application development, saves time, enables real-time queries, decreases costs, and improves security. The new service is available across all Oracle Cloud commercial regions and will be available in Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer.

"MySQL is the most popular database among developers and is widely used by companies across industries. But, until today, MySQL users have been forced to move their data into separate incompatible data warehouses for analytics leading to higher costs and delayed answers," said Edward Screven, chief corporate architect, Oracle. "With the MySQL engineering team's latest innovations, Oracle is the only provider that offers developers and database administrators a single, unified platform that can easily run high performance real-time analytics against their MySQL database without requiring any change to their MySQL applications - making Oracle Cloud Infrastructure the best place to run MySQL applications."

The MySQL Database Service is a fully managed database cloud service that enables customers to provision MySQL databases in minutes and focus on development, without having to worry about time-consuming database administration tasks such as scaling, backup, OS patching, and server maintenance. The MySQL Database Service is the only public cloud service built on MySQL Enterprise Edition to help ensure the highest reliability and security. The new service is completely compatible with on-premises MySQL, making it easy for customers to move existing MySQL applications and workloads to Oracle Cloud. As a result, developers always have access to the latest MySQL features, and can leverage native services in OCI using technologies such as Kubernetes and Docker.

The MySQL Analytics Engine is architected for massive scale and performance, accelerating MySQL performance by 400 times for analytic queries. The analytics engine offers in-memory hybrid columnar processing, massive inter- and intra-node parallelism optimized for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and distributed query processing algorithms while relieving DBAs of time-consuming ETL tasks.

Oracle is making the benchmark code available so customers can run the benchmarks themselves by visiting here.

"I had never considered MySQL for data warehousing - until now. The Oracle MySQL Database Service with its integrated Analytics Engine can now be used for both transaction processing and analytics," said Richard Winter, CEO of WinterCorp. "With its in-memory parallel architecture, the MySQL Database Service will now process queries much faster, enabling a new generation of open source, analytic database applications."

Simplicity, Performance, and Cost Savings Separate Oracle MySQL Database Service from the Pack

"At Siemens Healthineers we use several MySQL databases. During our tests of the new MySQL Database Service Analytics Engine we discovered astonishing performance improvements, reducing query times from hours to literally seconds in cases of non-index based queries," said Dr. Jens Uecker, senior key expert, Siemens Healthineers. "This enables us to expand service to new levels and opens the door to many more analytics-based capabilities, all while maintaining a single, seamless database platform."

"The MySQL Database Service Analytics Engine surprised us by improving query performance significantly without modifying any queries or using any ETL tools," said Yoshihiko Goto, Service Front Team, Server Infrastructure Group, DMM.com LLC. "This fully managed analytics platform makes it possible for us to focus more on innovating e-commerce business services."

Kenichi Sasaki, SRE team of Japan at Mercari, Inc. said, "The performance of the MySQL Database Service Analytics Engine is over 20 times faster than the analytics service of one of the largest cloud vendors, and accelerates our analytics workload by 45,000 times compared to MySQL on-premises."

