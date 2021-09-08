Opus IVS And Certified Collision Group Launch Nationwide Diagnostic Partnership

DETROIT, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Collision Group ™ (CCG), the OE Certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, has entered into an agreement to deploy the Opus IVS ™ collision scanning solution to its network of 575+ independent Affiliate locations in 39 states. CCG worked with Opus IVS, formerly known as Drew Technologies, to bring ScanSafe ™ and DriveSafe™ to the group - allowing shops to improve cycle time while performing aftermarket pre-, in-process and post-scans, OEM scanning, flash programming and ADAS calibrations. The solution is fully integrated with CCC ONE ® software to provide shops with one easy-to-use collision solution that does it all. The Opus IVS diagnostic partnership is consistent with CCG's focus on providing the insurance community with a sustainable alternative that is differentiated by 2,500+ OEM badges and the very best KPI results.

"Opus IVS is proud to work with Certified Collision Group and is looking forward to supporting its Affiliate partners across the U.S. with diagnostic scanning, calibration and live expert support. Our team has provided OEM-endorsed solutions to dealerships and independent repairers for over a decade. Our solutions provide collision repair facilities with the capability for aftermarket quick-scanning, OEM-endorsed scanning, programming and ADAS calibrations backed by live diagnostic support to complete a quality repair - all coupled with the ability to easily document the results," said Brian Herron, President, Opus IVS. "We are grateful that CCG chose to work with Opus IVS to bring solutions to their Affiliate partners to support the future of diagnosing, calibrating and programming advanced vehicles," added Herron.

"We are excited to partner with Opus IVS and the opportunity to provide our independent Affiliate partners with yet another high-quality, first-class diagnostic solution," said Marty Evans, CCG Chief Operating Officer. "As technological needs evolve at an ever-increasing pace, this new strategic alliance not only helps us keep pace, but rather, keeps us one step ahead. CCG is committed to partnering with only the best and most technologically advanced providers in the world, guaranteeing that every independent Affiliate can continue to deliver an OE-Certified, proper repair in a timely, customer-friendly fashion regardless of manufacturer."

About Certified Collision Group

Certified Collision Group ™ (CCG) provides non-intrusive competitive solutions to well-established OE-Certified automotive repair businesses with proven performance relative to advanced repair capabilities, customer satisfaction results and B2B client key performance indicators. CCG Affiliates benefit from CCG's business development and scale-based supply chain that leads to increased revenues, profitability and stability. Consumers and insurers benefit from the repair and service capabilities of CCG's OE-Certified Affiliates. Please visit us at www.certifiedcg.com .

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and fast. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM-endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

