Optometrists Participate In A COPE-approved Continuing Education Lecture In Dallas, Texas, With Additional ODs Tuning In Live Online. (Photo: Business Wire)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) - Get Report, one of the nation's largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, brought together more than 1,500 optometrists in its Doctor of Optometry network during the company's Annual Continuing Education Symposium events held last month, spreading the educational event out across three sessions for the first time ever.

CEO Reade Fahs addresses members of National Vision's Doctor of Optometry network in Dallas, Texas during the first weekend of CE Symposium activities. (Photo: Business Wire)

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the company reimagined its Annual Continuing Education Symposium this year to appeal to the changing needs of optometrists in its network, understanding that many would prefer an option that allowed them to stay closer to home or share the experience live online. Driven by a commitment to bring people together in a safe and collaborative way, National Vision orchestrated three regional events: Central (Dallas, Texas), Eastern (Orlando, Florida) and Western (Scottsdale, Arizona).

"The talented and dedicated optometrists practicing in our network have shown incredible resiliency over the past year and a half," National Vision Chief Medical Officer Alex Louw said. "It was important for us to make it possible to come together in some fashion, not only to fulfill educational requirements, but also to celebrate collective accomplishments - including supporting one another through a tumultuous time. We have a great deal to be proud of within this group."

Education was at the center of the trio of events, which allowed doctors participating in-person and live online to attain 16 hours of continuing education per event through engaging COPE-approved lectures. Doctors also had the option to attend a regional event live online outside of their geographic region to obtain 16 additional hours to meet their individual state requirements, for a total of 32 hours credit (10 more than the traditional in-person symposium). Most notably, the company honored doctors in its growing community who had achieved impressive milestones practicing at an office in the National Vision network. Notable tenure milestones observed in both 2020 and 2021 were acknowledged among the 265 honorees. Together, the doctors had nearly 3,000 years practicing at offices in the network under their belts.

The following honorees received special honors for their momentous years of service to patients:

Ron Rasband, O.D. (35 years)

Allan Wasser, O.D. (30 years)

Brian Rothschild, O.D. (30 years)

Robert Johnston, O.D. (25 years)

Henri Kim, O.D. (25 years)

Louis Tartaglia, O.D. (25 years)

Donald Leake, O.D. (25 years)

Thomas Paar, O.D. (25 years)

Anita Baldwin, O.D. (25 years)

Brian Pauchnik, O.D. (25 years)

Mark Mills, O.D. (25 years)

Ronald Pizzo, O.D. (25 years)

Beyond the celebrations, doctors in attendance had the opportunity to hear business and industry updates as well as network with company leadership, peers and former classmates. National Vision CEO Reade Fahs views those connections as an invaluable aspect of being part of the National Vision Doctor of Optometry network.

"Nothing can replace the bonds that are formed, the learnings that are shared, and the mutual understanding that is created when large numbers of optometrists come together in one place along with various company leaders," Fahs said. "It is the community that is created through events like this that make us an ever more optometric-centered and optometrist friendly healthcare company."

About National Vision's Annual Continuing Education (CE) Symposium

National Vision's Annual CE Symposium provides eligible optometrists who practice at offices in the National Vision Doctor of Optometry network the opportunity to earn all required CE at once at no cost to them, while networking with peers and company leadership, and reconnecting with friends and classmates.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) - Get Report is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

