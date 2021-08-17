Optiv Security Strengthens Its Cybersecurity Solutions Investment With The Addition Of Three Senior Services Leaders

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv Security, a leading end-to-end cybersecurity solutions partner, announces the addition of three senior services leaders to support Managed XDR ( MXDR), innovation and development, and security operations.

These services areas are part of Optiv's comprehensive cybersecurity solutions platform that enables the company to help clients build for the future while partnering to create security and resilience.

John Ayers , vice president MXDR , drives technology and security innovation, operations, and detection and response.

Shane Cox, vice president of security operations, leads the growth and delivery of co-managed SIEM, authorized support, technology management, client success, and additional managed security services elements.

Rocky DeStefano, senior vice president of innovation and development, is spearheading efforts to bring new offerings to market and enhance operational excellence across all of Optiv's cybersecurity services.

"Our dedication to offering innovative cybersecurity solutions and unparalleled technical expertise are why Optiv is a trusted security leader," says David Martin, Optiv's chief services officer. "John, Shane and Rocky's mission-driven leadership, in-depth knowledge of the cybersecurity landscape, and industry experience will help propel our organization forward while delivering measurable results for our clients."

Ayers, who has more than 20 years of cybersecurity experience, previously served as the chief product officer at Nuspire, vice president of product management at Netsurion, chief information security officer at both NETSource and Hosting.com, and led Level 3 global managed security services and DDoS.

Cox has more than 20 years of industry experience. He most recently worked at Lumen Technologies where he led MSS delivery of DDoS, managed FW and UTM, SIEM management, and security monitoring and response. Prior to Lumen, he led the creation and optimization of various security programs at Safeway, Kaiser Permanente, and Cognizant.

DeStefano most recently served as a product and control owner at JP Morgan Chase, where he was responsible for the strategy and ongoing execution for SIEM. Over the last 20 years he has operationally led the efforts of many Fortune 100 and U.S. Government entities and helped lead the product and delivery elements of several cybersecurity startups, including ArcSight, RSA NetWitness, Jask, and Cloudera.

Learn more about Optiv's cybersecurity solutions at www.optiv.com/security-solutions.

Optiv Security: Secure your security. TM Optiv is a security solutions integrator — "one-stop" trusted partner with a singular focus on cybersecurity. Our end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities span risk management and transformation, cyber digital transformation, threat management, cyber operations, identity and data management, and integration and innovation, helping organizations realize stronger, simpler and more cost-efficient cybersecurity programs that support business requirements and outcomes. At Optiv, we are modernizing cybersecurity to enable clients to innovate their consumption models, integrate infrastructure and technology to maximize value, achieve measurable outcomes, and realize complete solutions and business alignment. For more information about Optiv, please visit us at www.optiv.com .

