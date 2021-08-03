Optiv Security Launches Next-Gen Managed XDR To Stop Threats Earlier In Attack Lifecycle, Minimize Business Impact

Optiv's Automated Detection and Response Offering Uniquely Extends Across Tech Stacks to Reveal Hidden Threats and Help Clients Build Resilience

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv Security, the leading end-to-end cybersecurity solutions partner, launched its Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) offering at Black Hat USA 2021. The technology-independent offering enables clients to take rapid and decisive action against today's most critical cyberattacks and strengthen their security posture.

"Optiv MXDR brings simplicity, transparency and automation to clients' environments, enhancing existing defenses to counter known and emerging threats with confidence and speed," said David Martin, chief services officer for Optiv. "What's more, we can seamlessly leverage the power of Optiv to extend and layer the offering with a full suite of complementary services like remediation, incident response, threat hunting, and beyond."

Optiv MXDR is the only managed cloud-based, next-gen advanced threat detection and response service that ingests data across various layers of technologies to correlate, normalize, enrich, and enable automated responses to malicious activity in real-time. By automating incident investigation with actionable insights, organizations can detect threats faster and prioritize which threats to mitigate first, significantly reducing the attack surface.

"We know the threat landscape; both what's at stake and how to circumvent threat actors while significantly reducing time to detect and respond," said John Ayers, XDR vice president for Optiv. "We meet clients where they are and customize our continuously managed approach to ease the burden of the unknown and allow teams to detect, respond and remediate threats faster while also automating deeper investigation for future improvements."

Devo has been named a foundational partner in Optiv MXDR, delivering scalable, cloud-native logging and security analytics via the Devo Platform, enabling full visibility across cloud and on-premise environments for Optiv customers.

"Security teams are eager to learn more about XDR as they look to consolidate their security stack for greater efficiency and accuracy in threat detection and response," said Ted Julian, SVP of Product at Devo. "Two constraints have always stood in their way: lack of real-time access to historical data, and the inability to collect and analyze the massive data volumes associated with modern operational environments. Devo eliminates these concerns and is uniquely qualified to power solutions like Optiv's MXDR."

Optiv delivers threat management solutions to more than 60 percent of Fortune 500 companies. View the complete MXDR service brief and find out how organizations can enhance their security posture with Optiv.

