Optiv Security Kicks Off Its Inaugural Source Zero Con To Guide The Security Industry's Future Leaders In Operationalizing Their Security Programs Through Research-backed And Outcome-based Best Practices.

Optiv Security, an end-to-end cybersecurity partner delivering advisory, deployment, and operational services and solutions, today kicks off its inaugural Source Zero Con to guide the security industry's future leaders in operationalizing their security programs through research-backed and outcome-based best practices. With a focus on offensive and defensive security tactics and techniques, attendees will connect with peers and technical experts to explore innovative concepts and capabilities through virtual presentations and interactive workshops May 25-27, 2021 from noon - 4 p.m. ET.

The free event builds on the success of Optiv's technical thought leadership community, Source Zero, to turbo charge technical collaboration, innovation, and research around technology and security.

"The big breach in the news may get all the attention, but the true, long-term solutions are realized at the technical level by those doing the work," said Todd Weber, chief technology officer, Optiv. "Participation in our Source Zero technical community shows there's a real appetite for highly technical discussions. By expanding to a conference venue, we hope to further drive collaboration and innovation on topics like EDR hooking, mobile device management, and threat hunting, to name a few, so we can all better protect organizations from critical infrastructure to startups."

Over the course of the three-day virtual event, attendees will receive in-depth education ranging from beginner to advanced sessions from Optiv's Source Zero research and innovation team on topics like:

Remaining Invisible in the Age of EDR

MDM: The Blindspot You Didn't Know

Security Impact of Rapid Growth of IoT

Deep Dive Android Analysis

Open Source Forensic Threat Hunting

Attendees will also earn CPE credits and have the opportunity to tune into presentations from event sponsors, including AppOmni, Crowdstrike, Hackthebox, Onapsis, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, Semperis, Snyk, and Valid.Network.

"Source Zero Con is an avenue for industry collaboration," said Bill Young, vice president, threat management, Optiv. "We look forward to having impactful conversations and continuing to drive innovation in attack and penetration, application security, digital forensics, incident response, and more."

