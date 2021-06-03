Optiv Security has been recognized as the top pure-play security solutions integrator in CRN's Solution Provider 500 (SP500) for the fifth consecutive year. (Photo: Business Wire)

Optiv Security, an end-to-end cybersecurity partner delivering advisory, deployment, and operational services and solutions, today announced it has been recognized as the top pure-play security solutions integrator in CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500...

Optiv Security, an end-to-end cybersecurity partner delivering advisory, deployment, and operational services and solutions, today announced it has been recognized as the top pure-play security solutions integrator in CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 (SP500) for the fifth consecutive year. The SP500 is an annual ranking of the top integrators, service providers, and IT consultants in North America by services revenue.

"In a year of extreme challenges, Optiv's experts worked ceaselessly to help our clients create their cyber strategies, mitigate threats and risks, and deliver custom solutions to resolve their most critical security concerns," said David Martin, chief services officer, Optiv. "This recognition as the top pure-play security company in the SP500 is a direct reflection of our unwavering commitment to protecting our clients as they navigate the increasingly complex security landscape."

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel."

Optiv is a security solutions integrator - "one-stop" trusted partner with a singular focus on cybersecurity. Our end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities span risk management and transformation, cyber digital transformation, threat management, cyber operations, identity and data management, and integration and innovation, helping organizations realize stronger, simpler and more cost-efficient cybersecurity programs that support business requirements and outcomes. At Optiv, we are modernizing cybersecurity to enable clients to innovate their consumption models, integrate infrastructure and technology to maximize value, achieve measurable outcomes, and realize complete solutions and business alignment. For more information about Optiv, please visit us at www.optiv.com.

