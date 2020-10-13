OPTIMUM NUTRITION Earns Distribution Of ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES SPARKLING HYDRATION DRINK At Speedway Convenience Stores

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTIMUM NUTRITION®, the world leader in sports nutrition, has announced an agreement with Speedway LLC (Speedway), one of the nation's largest company owned and operated convenience store chains, for full distribution of its award-winning ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES SPARKLING HYDRATION DRINK. The lightly carbonated, grab-and-go beverage for anytime energy is now available at Speedway locations nationwide.

"OPTIMUM NUTRTION's portfolio of ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink products make performance nutrition more accessible to all consumers," said Sarah Lombard, director of brand marketing for OPTIMUM NUTRITION. "Speedway now offers its customers a range of convenient products that taste great, and satisfy their desire to make good nutritional choices, even while on-the-go."

ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES SPARKLING HYDRATION DRINK is a delicious, refreshing, lightly carbonated beverage offering a combination of 100 mg of caffeine derived from natural sources like green tea and green coffee bean extract, five grams of amino acids and electrolytes to support energy, focus, performance and endurance. Each sleek, 12-ounce can is only five calories and contains zero sugars and no artificial colors. Since its debut, the product has earned distribution in convenience store chains nationwide and has received top category honors including "Best New Energy Drink" from Convenience Store News.

ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES SPARKLING HYDRATION DRINK in popular Blueberry Lemonade and Grape flavors is now available at Speedway's locations across the country. The product joins a growing portfolio of OPTIMUM NUTRITION offerings at Speedway, which also includes convenient better-for-you snack options like Cake Bites, Protein Crisp and Protein Almonds.

"We are very proud of our growing partnership with Speedway," said Jean Terminiello, North American sr. director of immediate consumption for OPTIMUM NUTRITION parent company Glanbia Performance Nutrition. "In just three years, we've set out to capture growth in the on-the-go performance category and have become one of the fastest growing protein snack portfolios at Speedway. We were thrilled when Speedway invited ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES SPARKLING HYDRATION DRINK to test in their innovation doors, after months of testing, we were proven and granted space in Speedway's category cold vault doors. We are excited by the positive reception from Speedway customers and look forward to explosive growth in 2021."

For more information on ESSENTIAL AMIN.O. ENERGY PLUS ELECTROLYTES SPARKLING HYDRATION DRINK and other OPTIMUM NUTRITION products, visit www.optimumnutrition.com.

About OPTIMUM NUTRITIONOPTIMUM NUTRITION was established in 1986 to satisfy consumer demand for consistent quality in sports nutrition. The company is also known for anticipating ever-changing customer needs and meeting the demands of a dynamic market with innovative products. With four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities based in the United States, India and in the United Kingdom, ON manufactures items in every product category, including nutritional bars, protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy products, multi-vitamins and other health & wellness items that support a healthy lifestyle. The brand's GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY is universally recognized as the world's best-selling whey protein powder. ON products can be found throughout the United States in close to 10,000 independent natural product and specialty retail stores, gyms, and fitness centers, and most online retailers. ON products are also sold in 90+ countries around the world. Learn more at https://www.OPTIMUMNUTRITION.com/

