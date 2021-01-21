OptimizeRx To Present At The B. Riley Securities 2021 Vision Day Virtual Conference On January 28, 2021

ROCHESTER, Mich., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, has been invited to present at the B. Riley Securities 2021 Vision Day Conference being held virtually on January 28, 2021.

OptimizeRx CEO, William Febbo, is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 28, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.optimizerx.com.

Management will discuss how the company's digital health communication platform connects life science companies to all stages of a patient's care journey, and helps patients afford their medications and remain on their doctor-recommended course of treatment.

Management will also discuss the company's expanding addressable market due to its launch of new digital health solutions, and how an increasing number of enterprise-level engagements are keeping the company on track for another year of record growth.

About B. Riley SecuritiesB. Riley Securities is a full-service investment bank and broker-dealer that provides corporate finance, sales, trading, and equity research to institutional clients. For more information about B. Riley, visit www.brileyfin.com.

About OptimizeRx OptimizeRx is a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients. Connecting over half of healthcare providers in the U.S. and millions of patients through a proprietary network, the OptimizeRx digital health platform helps patients afford and stay on medications. The platform unlocks new patient and physician touchpoints for life science companies along the patient journey, from point-of-care, to retail pharmacy, through mobile patient engagement.

For more information, follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com .

