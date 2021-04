OptimizeRx Sets First Quarter 2021 Conference Call For Thursday, May 6, 2021 At 4:30 P.m. ET

ROCHESTER, Mich., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corporation (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

OptimizeRx management will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Conference Call InformationDate: Thursday, May 6, 2021Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)Web access: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144705Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-496-4039International dial-in number: 1-323-347-3281 Conference ID: 5789519

Please call the conference telephone number or log on to the web access link five minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will remain available for 12 months via the Investors section of the OptimizeRx website at www.optimizerx.com/investors.

About OptimizeRxOptimizeRx is a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients. Connecting over half of healthcare providers in the U.S. and millions of patients through a proprietary network, the OptimizeRx digital health platform helps patients afford and stay on medications. The platform unlocks new patient and physician touchpoints for life science companies along the patient journey, from point-of-care, to retail pharmacy, through mobile patient engagement.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain information contained in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the gross proceeds we expect to receive from the offering, the expected use of the net proceeds from the offering and the expected date of the closing of the offering. We may, in some cases use terms such as "expects," "plans," "will" or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, potential changes in circumstances, assumptions and uncertainties. Any or all of the forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong, or be affected by inaccurate assumptions we might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, please refer to our preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 8, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors" and those documents incorporated by reference therein, which includes our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 26, 2020. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

OptimizeRx ContactDoug Baker, CFOTel (248) 651-6568 x807 dbaker@optimizerx.com

Media Relations Contact Maira Alejandra, Media Relations ManagerTel (754) 245-7070 malejandra@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations ContactAshley RobinsonTel (617) 775-5956 arr@lifesciadvisors.com