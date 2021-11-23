OptimizeRx Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies In North America On The 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

ROCHESTER, Mich., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy today announced its inclusion on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. OptimizeRx grew 257% during this period.

OptimizeRx CEO, William Febbo, credits brand acquisition and product adoption with the company's 257% revenue growth during the measured period. He said, "For the second consecutive year we've had the honor to be included on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 List. We have steadily positioned the Company for a second stage of accelerated growth capitalizing on the healthcare industry's paradigm shift to digital point-of-care. With a mature business model, we are confident in the growth trajectory that we have plotted before us which has already resulted in expanded revenues from a growing roster of brands who rely on both our technology solutions and point of care network, the largest in the nation."

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology." About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About OptimizeRxOptimizeRx is the best-in-class health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through a proprietary point-of-care network, connectivity is facilitated via its integrated Therapy Initiation and Persistence Platform. This powerful digital healthcare solutions platform is transforming market and patient access with the life sciences market by unlocking:

AI-directed, real-time HCP marketing to raise awareness of treatment benefits to give patients a timely start on therapy

Streamlined communication and processes around therapy initiation to reduce abandonment through simplified enrollment

Personalized, successful adherence programs to help patients stay on their doctor-recommended course of therapy

