Optimi Health Updates Launch Of Online Functional Mushroom Sales

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, announced today that preparations for a fourth quarter launch of online sales featuring a full lineup of functional mushroom capsules plus a vegan protein + mushroom formulation are well underway with further information coming soon at www.optimilife.com.

Dane Stevens, Chief Marketing Officer of Optimi Health notes, "As we near the upcoming launch of our online sales we are excited about transforming Optimi into a vertically integrated and actively revenue generating company. It's important for both Optimi and our shareholders to utilize new-found revenues to spur value creation and help fund our ongoing initiatives. We remain committed to driving innovation, executing our upcoming clinical trials, and ultimately growing our footprint throughout North America and beyond. An aggressive product sales strategy has long been a part of our blueprint to achieve these goals."

"A big part of our commitment to excellence includes intensively utilizing the fruiting body of the mushroom." Stevens continues, "Our decision to focus on this important ingredient means consumers who choose Optimi will be guaranteed products rich in the valuable beta glucans that underpin the benefits of the Lion's Mane, Chaga, Turkey Tail, Reishi and Cordyceps strains that make up our unique Optimi formulas."

Concurrently in Q4 of this year, Optimi plans to strategically launch a dedicated sales channel on a proven direct-to-consumer platform through a partnership with VitaSave ( https://www.vitasave.ca). At launch, the business will focus on the Canadian market with the intention of entering the US market in 2022. Optimi will continue to develop additional product innovations to complement and expand upon the launch offerings.

Additionally, as part of a dedicated campaign to ensure go-to-market launch success, Optimi has begun working with Colony Digital, a subsidiary of online publishers Daily Hive, for the roll-out of upcoming marketing initiatives and consumer awareness strategies. To further support the launch, Optimi has retained the Vancouver office of Citizen Relations to drive enhanced awareness across the Canadian consumer market landscape.

Optimi's mission is to use functional mushrooms to optimize the whole body and mind. These products are a significant part of the Company's vision to help build a better future for everyone, and to achieve this by helping individuals maximize their potential. Mushrooms have been an important ingredient in eastern medicine for thousands of years. North American consumers are becoming increasingly better informed and seeking out the many amazing benefits mushrooms can bring to their supplement routines. Optimi is ready to help the growing number of enthusiastic adopters by delivering the best all-natural formulations for both body and mind. Interested consumers can sign-up for launch information and pre-launch offers at https://optimilife.com/.

The following products will be available at launch:

Vegan Protein + Mushroom Formulation: Vanilla-flavoured formulation of 5 mushrooms with a delicious vegan protein powder. Provides antioxidants to protect against cell and tissue damage and to help strengthen the immune system. Available in 20 or 30 serving sizes.

Optimi Formulation Capsules: Daily dose of Cordyceps, Lion's Mane, Chaga, Reishi and Turkey Tail delivers functional benefits for the whole body and mind, offering immune support and age-fighting antioxidants. 30-day supply.

Defense Formulation Capsules: Chaga delivers age-fighting antioxidants, supports immunity and has anti-inflammation benefits. 30-day supply.

Perform Formulation Capsules: Cordyceps delivers energizing compounds, reduces fatigue and improves oxygen utilization to help users go harder and longer. 30-day supply.

Longevity Formulation Capsules: Reishi formulation increases resistance to stress and adds the mood boosting benefits of Longevity. 30-day supply.

Immunity Formulation Capsules: Turkey Tail formulation assists and supports the immune system to help protect against disease and illness. 30-day supply.

Mindful Formulation Capsules: Lion's Mane, a brain boosting supplement to enhance cognitive function, memory, and mind clarity. 30-day supply.

"Optimi is highly focused on designing products that will allow consumers to capture the amazing benefits of mushrooms in easy-to-use ways" adds Optimi's Stevens. "We believe our exceptional capsules and vegan protein formulations are actually a major step forwards in bringing superior functional mushrooms into the mainstream across North America. We are particularly enthusiastic regarding the use of the high-value fruiting body ingredients we have created using only the finest high temperature, highly filtered, naturally mineralized water process to ensure our customers are guaranteed the maximum benefit from every product we produce."

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)Optimi is developing a sophisticated mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet nearing completion in Princeton, British Columbia. To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also applied for a dealer's license under Canada's Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production. Find out more at: https://optimihealth.ca/.

