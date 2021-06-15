Optimi Health Completes Pre-Clinical Trial Application Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTC: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated mushroom product developer and research partners with Numinus Wellness Inc., a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and therapies, have been advised by their clinical trials administrators that they have received Health Canada approval to proceed with a formal submission to initiate their previously proposed phase 1 study.

The administrators of the IMPACT Clinical Trials Accelerator at the University of Calgary ("IMPACT") engaged with Health Canada representatives on June 9, 2021, to discuss Optimi's preliminary information package submitted as part of a pre-clinical trial application (CTA) including investigational product chemical constituents, genotype, and formulation as well as procedures and processes to produce a consistent dosage from Psilocybe mushrooms.

Michelle Nelson, PhD, CAPM, Senior Manager, Business Development and Strategic Planning for the IMPACT program notes, "We have been given the green light to submit the formal application for the proposed phase I dosing study from Health Canada and are on track to initiate the trial in Q3 of this year. Health Canada indicated they have no concerns over the plan as presented, and they've clarified that the next step is now to submit the formal application to receive approval to move ahead with a phase I study. In parallel with this, we will continue to further outline the required non-clinical testing that will be needed as we continue to develop the product and move forward into phase II and larger phase III trials in the future."

Concurrent efforts in recent weeks include cultivation, research, formulation development, and ongoing validation studies to produce the investigational psilocybin extract proposed for the phase I study. These efforts are being undertaken at the Health Canada-licensed Numinus lab in British Columbia, Canada.

Insofar as the development work will be undertaken at the Numinus facility, Optimi will retain 100% ownership of the resulting all-natural psilocybin product and full intellectual property rights to its use.

Optimi Chairman of the Board JJ Wilson states, "The team at IMPACT have been extremely thorough and professional in their preparatory efforts and their commitment to scientific and regulatory oversight. This is a rapidly evolving field of research and our confidence in utilizing all-natural products as the superior solution compared to synthetics drives us to ensure our methods and formulations are the very best they can be. We aim to enter a growing marketplace where the need is increasingly pronounced because of the current pandemic. Thousands, perhaps tens of thousands of individuals stand to benefit from the efforts we are undertaking. This is important work, and in combination with our efforts at our soon-to-be completed facilities, advancement of our lineup of functional retail products, and ongoing R&D with Numinus, we are very pleased by the overall progress to-date."

