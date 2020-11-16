Optanix Is A "Challenger" In The Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant For Managed Network Services Report

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optanix, the leader in intelligent business service assurance, today announced that it has been named a Challenger in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services. According to Gartner, "Managed network services (MNSs) refer to a vendor's delivery of primarily operational support for a new environment in which the hardware assets, financial obligations and personnel still remain on the books of the customer." A complimentary copy of the full report is available on the Optanix website at https://www.optanix.com/lp/2020-gartner-magic-quadrant-managed-network-services.

Optanix's placement in the report is based on Gartner analysts' evaluation of Optanix's ability to execute and our completeness of vision among other vendors in the MNS space. Notably, Optanix was positioned highest for ability to execute in the Challengers quadrant.

According to the 2020 Gartner MNS Magic Quadrant report, "Enterprises struggling to balance expense reduction with greater WAN and LAN agility and performance are increasingly turning to managed network services." Optanix can aid such enterprises with our Remote Management Service (RMS), a complete and proactive 24x7 ITIL incident management and remediation service, powered by the Optanix Platform and staffed by engineers with training and experience on an array of technologies. Through Optanix RMS, the Optanix Platform proactively detects, validates and diagnoses incidents and immediately notifies the Optanix support center, giving our team the information they need to rapidly remediate issues.

Optanix occupies a unique space in the MNS market as a longtime managed service provider with its own internally developed full-stack service assurance platform. Our integrated organizational approach enables us to be nimble in response to both customer and market demands in ways that other companies cannot. Our organizational structure also enables us to deliver a managed services offering that integrates Optanix people, processes and technology into a comprehensive service assurance solution.

"Optanix is extremely honored to be recognized by Gartner," said Mike Crest, CEO, Optanix. "I believe our inclusion as a Challenger in the 2020 MNS Magic Quadrant serves as acknowledgement of the value and differentiation we can provide to both partners and end-clients through our proactive managed network services offering."

"Our placement in the 2020 MNS Magic Quadrant is exciting," added Edmond Baydian, CTO, Optanix. "We believe it is a result of the continual investments we make in our industry-accredited team and our technology to meet ever-changing market conditions. It is also a testament to the hard work of everyone across our organization."

Gartner Disclaimer:Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Optanix:Optanix is the leader in intelligent business service assurance. The Optanix Platform delivers predictive and proactive performance and availability management across hybrid infrastructures, with a focus on real-time communications use-cases. It is available as a standalone solution or as the engine behind Optanix's managed service offerings. For more information, please visit www.optanix.com.

