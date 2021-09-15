OPSWAT Strengthens Executive Leadership Team With Cybersecurity And Critical Infrastructure Industry Veterans

Tampa, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT , the global leader in protecting Critical Infrastructure from cybersecurity threats, announced today the addition of Stephen Gorham, CIO and Head of Global Operations, and Pamela Bartz, SVP of Global Marketing, to its executive leadership team to scale operational excellence and global market share. Both leaders will be operating out of the company's U.S. headquarters in Tampa, FL.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stephen and Pamela to the OPSWAT executive leadership team," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "These new executive additions bring extensive backgrounds in critical infrastructure operations and cybersecurity solutions, further solidifying OPSWAT's expertise in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP). Their proven track records will be invaluable as we look to rapidly scale across global markets and critical industries."

Gorham brings 20 years of experience in both the private and public sectors, supporting end-users and deploying secure solutions to meet operational and business objectives. Gorham comes to OPSWAT from CompuCom, Inc., where he acted as Vice President of Infrastructure and Cybersecurity Capabilities, responsible for the organization's service capability lifecycle of all cybersecurity and infrastructure service offerings. He is a member of the Board of Advisors-Cyber Security at Vialok and has previously held executive-level operations management roles at Extensys, Inc. and Hillsborough Community College. As OPSWAT's CIO and Head of Global Operations, Gorham will oversee the security of the organization's IT systems, acquire, implement and manage the business's technology stack to streamline operations and help lead operational initiatives across OPSWAT's 11 global offices.

"I'm excited to lead OPSWAT's information technology, infrastructure and global operations," said Gorham. "By continually improving our cyber risk posture, implementing advanced IT systems, and enhancing global processes, OPSWAT is well-positioned to scale operations and continue offering unsurpassed cybersecurity solutions to our rapidly-expanding customer base."

Bartz has more than 20 years of B2B marketing leadership experience growing global SaaS, technology and services organizations. Her technology experience spans from back-office processes to industrial operations software that facilitates the convergence of IT with OT, and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT). Prior to OPSWAT, Bartz led global marketing for ABB Enterprise Software selling solutions for Energy, Transportation, Water, Utilities and other critical infrastructure industries. Bartz has held other marketing leadership positions at prominent global organizations such as GT Software, FleetCor Technologies, and ADP. As OPSWAT's SVP of Global Marketing, Bartz will be responsible for defining the organization's marketing strategy, collaborating with cross-functional teams on global growth initiatives, and expanding OPSWAT's global reach to meet the growing demand for CIP solutions.

"Navigating the complexities of an ever-changing cybersecurity threat landscape is a top priority and strategic pillar for Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and Operational Technology (OT) environments as they continue the digital transformation journey," said Bartz. "I am honored to lead OPSWAT's global marketing team as we deliver the most advanced CIP technology and solutions to critical infrastructure industries, protecting global government and private sector industries, as well as the individuals they serve from service disruptions caused by cybersecurity incidents."

The leadership announcement follows a banner year of rapid growth for OPSWAT, including the recent acquisition of Bayshore Networks , the addition of the Board of Directors and a $125 million investment from Brighton Park Capital to focus on the global expansion of sales, marketing, customer success, business operations, R&D and acquisitions.

OPSWAT is a global leader in IT and OT critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions, protecting the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions safeguard both public and private sector organizations with the latest technology, processes, and hardware scanning to secure the transfer of data, files, and device access across critical networks. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees, and customers from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com .

