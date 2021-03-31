OPSWAT Receives $125 Million Investment From Brighton Park Capital To Accelerate Growth Momentum

TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, the leader in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has secured a $125 million growth investment from Brighton Park Capital ("Brighton Park"), a research-driven investment firm that specializes in growth-stage software, information services, and technology-enabled business services.

"With a strong foundation and global organization in place, today's announcement marks a new era at OPSWAT."

With close to 400 employees and 10 global offices, OPSWAT is trusted by more than 1,000 organizations across 70 countries for providing comprehensive and scalable cybersecurity solutions to protect against malware and zero-day attacks. The Company's innovative, modular suite of products addresses eight critical cybersecurity use cases, including cross-domain solutions, file upload security, malware analysis, email security, storage security, secure access, and developer tools.

OPSWAT achieved record sales in 2020 and continues to see ever-increasing demand for its critical infrastructure solutions due to increased frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, as well as heightened global compliance requirements. In December 2020, the Company relocated its corporate headquarters to Tampa, Florida and plans to hire 100 employees in Tampa over the next three years.

OPSWAT will use the new capital to accelerate its rapid growth, with a focus on additional global expansion of sales, marketing, customer success and business operations. The Company will also continue robust investment in R&D innovation and pursue strategic acquisitions.

"We're thrilled to have Brighton Park as a strategic, growth-focused partner and look forward to benefiting from their proven sector expertise as we advance our mission to protect the world's mission-critical infrastructure," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "With a strong foundation and global organization in place, today's announcement marks a new era at OPSWAT, and wouldn't have been possible without the dedication and hard work by our exceptional and growing team. We are excited to partner with the Brighton Park team as we capitalize on the substantial opportunities ahead."

"OPSWAT's portfolio of innovative solutions addresses the critical need for cybersecurity protection, particularly as the shift to remote and digital channels continues to accelerate," said Mike Gregoire, Partner at Brighton Park. "As the clear market leader, OPSWAT has a strong reputation for solving some of the most complex challenges faced by modern enterprises. We have tremendous respect for Benny and the world-class OPSWAT team and look forward to partnering with them as we support the Company's next phase of growth."

Additional recent company highlights include:

Expanding OPSWAT's channel partner program to cover more than 40 countries worldwide, along with new tools, program structure and talent to enhance global sales, marketing and customer support capabilities.

Enhancing cybersecurity training through multiple additions to the OPSWAT Academy covering critical infrastructure topics and specialized courses on managing technical integrations with popular technologies.

Driving R&D innovation through ongoing enhancements to industry-leading technologies, including Deep CDR, Multiscanning, Proactive DLP and Endpoint Compliance.

Cowen acted as an exclusive financial advisor to OPSWAT and Goodwin acted as legal advisor. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison served as legal advisor to Brighton Park Capital.

About OPSWAT OPSWAT is a global leader in critical infrastructure cybersecurity that helps protect the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions enable both public and private organizations to implement processes that ensure the secure transfer of files and devices to and from critical networks. More than 1,000 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees and relationships from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com .

About Brighton Park Capital Brighton Park Capital is a Greenwich, Conn.-based investment firm that specializes in software, information services, technology-enabled services, and healthcare. The firm seeks to invest in companies that provide highly innovative solutions, partner with great management teams, and bring purpose-built, value-add capabilities that match the unique requirements of its companies. For more information about Brighton Park Capital, please visit www.bpc.com.

