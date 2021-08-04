OpsGuru Achieves Google Cloud Premier Partner Status

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Cloud consulting company, OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company, announced that it has achieved Google Cloud Premier Partner Status. This partnership celebrates OpsGuru's success with helping customers leverage Google Cloud and highlights their advanced Google Cloud capabilities and expertise.

As a premier partner, OpsGuru helps customers leverage Google Cloud offerings no matter where they are in their cloud journey. With technical expertise in big data, machine learning and Kubernetes, OpsGuru's signature product - the OpsGuru Cloud Launchpad - helps customers achieve rapid cloud deployment with a secure and scalable foundation.

"OpsGuru has demonstrated strong expertise and has helped multiple customers to successfully leverage Google Cloud capabilities. We are happy to have received this status and continue to support customers in their cloud journey," said Anton Mishel, CEO at OpsGuru.

The Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solutions and service areas.

"Premier Partnership proves the deep capabilities of OpsGuru with Google Cloud Technologies. OpsGuru has demonstrated strong expertise and proven customer success across multiple Google Cloud product areas, " said Paul Kerr, Director Partners, Google Cloud Canada.

OpsGuru's team of Google Cloud Certified Fellows and Google Cloud certified engineers, architects and data scientists are ready to architect, build and transform workloads on Google Cloud with full consideration of security, scalability and cost-efficiency.

"With two Google Cloud Certified Fellows in hybrid and multi-cloud on staff, OpsGuru is well-positioned to enable multi-cloud deployments powered by Anthos ," said Robin Percy, Chief Technology Officer at OpsGuru. The company's proven expertise in Anthos allows OpsGuru to help customers modernize their apps faster and establish operational consistency.

What This Means for OpsGuru Customers

This partnership provides OpsGuru with additional access to Google Cloud resources to help our valued customers unlock more choices when deciding where to deploy their critical applications.

Prospective customers can ensure they are choosing a Google Cloud partner with proven advanced expertise for Google Cloud and cloud-native technologies.

About OpsGuru, a Carbon60 Company

In May 2021, OpsGuru was acquired by Carbon60 and now encompasses a combined 160-person team, including certified Google Cloud consultants, software developers, and a 24/7 SOC2 compliant cloud operations service desk. The acquisition accelerates OpsGuru's mission of becoming an end-to-end multi-cloud service provider, helping support Canadian companies in their digital transformation by achieving rapid cloud deployment with a secure and scalable cloud foundation. With a driving force of accelerating cloud-native adoption and development, OpsGuru's key services include Cloud Adoption, Kubernetes Enablement, Application Modernization, Data Analytics, Cloud Security, and Managed Cloud Operations. For more information, visit www.opsguru.io and LinkedIn .

