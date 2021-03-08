Opportunity Zone Experts, USG Realty Capital And OZI Group Partner To Launch The First Investor-Directed, Multi-Asset Opportunity Zone Fund Platform

SILVERDALE, Wash., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USG Realty Capital announced today the company has created a joint venture with OZI Group. Greg Genovese, the creator of the award-winning Sound West OZ Fund I, and who recently launched the alternative investment company, USG Realty Capital, has joined forces with the OZI Group to launch a unique, first-of-its-kind, investor-directed, multi-asset opportunity zone investment platform. The USG/OZI Opportunity Zone Investment Platform will debut their first opportunity zone fund this month.

Through the proprietary investor-directed platform, accredited investors will have the capability to choose as much diversification or project concentration as they please. The platform provides quantitatively aligned asset management with the fund's investors, delivers stricter oversight of developers, and honors the spirit and intent of the opportunity zone initiative with individual and ongoing social impact reporting on each of the projects.

The USG/OZI Opportunity Zone Platform has several projects and developer partners identified for the platform rollout and expects between five to 10 projects in total, each needing approximately $10-15 million in investment equity. The USG/OZI Opportunity Zone Investment Platform is focused on multifamily, senior living, storage and manufactured housing, asset classes with growing demographics and strong recession resilient dynamics.

"We aim to deliver better asset manager alignment with opportunity zone investors, versus the more common developer-driven funds, in which the developers also serve as the asset manager and therefore create a dynamic that is ripe for conflicts of interest," said Greg Genovese, CEO of USG/OZI Opportunity Zone Investment Platform, and founder of USG Realty Capital. "During the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, these conflicts of interest became all too evident. We've developed an investment platform that allows the sponsor and asset manager to work amicably and collegially with the various developer partners, and puts us, the sponsor, squarely on the side of the investor as the asset manager, to serve as their advocate."

Candidate opportunity zone projects will be run through the proprietary USG/OZI Opportunity Zone Investment Platform screening process and due diligence filter, which includes, among many other factors, studying asset class and demographic recession resiliency as well as long-term profitability.

"Our platform is specifically designed to lead with top quality project due diligence focused on four key interconnected dynamics: asset class demand; area demographic trends and recession resiliency; public/private partnership with the local communities; and developer reputation and history of project deliverability and budget management," said Kyle Wiese, president and co-manager of USG/OZI, and founder and managing member of OZI Group. "We could not be more excited about the USG/OZI Opportunity Zone Investment Platform and look forward to working with our outstanding property development partners. Our goal is to provide our investors with options that not only meet their investment criteria, but also gives them choices and flexibility, and promotes positive social impact to the local communities."

About USG/OZI

USG/OZI is headquartered in Silverdale, Washington, with divisional headquarters for development and financial analysis in Olympia, Washington and asset management and capital markets in Santa Barbara, California. The USG/OZI Opportunity Zone Investment Platform was created by USG Realty Capital, an alternative investment company launched by industry veteran Greg Genovese, and OZI Group, a company who has successfully launched three opportunity zone investment funds. To learn more, please visit www.investorschoiceoz.com.

