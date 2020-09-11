Opportunity Outlook On The Global Mouth Fresheners Industry, 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mouth Fresheners - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 138-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

Global Mouth Fresheners Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mouth Fresheners estimated at US$680.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. The U. S. Market is Estimated at $184.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGRThe Mouth Fresheners market in the U. S. is estimated at US$184.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$213.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mondelez International

Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V.

The Hershey Company

Key Topics Covered I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mouth Fresheners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

