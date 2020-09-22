Opportunities In The World Soil Treatment Market - Increasing Global Population And Demand For Food

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The "Soil Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Soil Treatment Market valued at USD 36.5 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Soil treatment can be used to treat the contaminated soil and convert it into usable agricultural soil. It helps to enhance the performance of the soil and soil fertility as well. This treatment helps in soil conservation and helps to improve soil health. Biological treatment or bioremediation is widely used to remediate soil off organic components like fuel or oils using bacteria to break down the substances in the soil. Although biological treatment is an economical option, it is time-consuming and takes as long as 1 to several months to be carried out. The suitability of bioremediation depends on the contaminants, site conditions, and target levels. The remediation of polluted soil using the microbial process has proven effective and reliable due to its eco-friendly features and the segment is likely to grow further in the coming years. Key Market Trends Decreasing Per capita Arable Land and Increasing Demand For FoodThe global population is increasing at a rapid rate. According to the United Nations, the global population is likely to reach 9 billion by 2050, a 49% rise in population from the present value. With the increasing population, the demand for food is projected to become double, in the years to come. Supplying food to this growing population has become a threat. On the other hand, due to industrialization and urbanization, the arable land in the major agricultural countries is declining. As per the resource outlook to 2050 released by FAO, only 12% of the global land surface is used for crop production and there is little scope for the further expansion of the agricultural land. Hence there is pressure on the existing arable land to produce more food by using soil treatment products. The FAO in 2011, reported the decline of 54 million ha of arable land, in the developed countries, like North America, Europe, and some of the South Asian countries. The projections of this study foresee a further slow decline in their arable area to 608 and 586 million ha in 2030 and 2050, respectively. Adequate and balanced use of soil treatment products will help in feeding the growing population from the available cultivable land. North America Is Dominating the Market In Terms Of RevenueThe North America soil treatment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% globally in terms of revenue during the forecasted period. The North America soil treatment market is shared by the United States, Canada and Mexico with the United States holding a major share of 30.1% during the forecasted period. The country's awareness about the rising impacts of soil contamination and its efforts to keep the soil clean is leading to the growth of the soil treatment market in the country. Soil loss through erosion and flooding has become one of the most serious problems affecting the environment and the agricultural industry in the North American countries like Cuba. Out of the 8 million hectares of arable land in the country, half of the same suffers from erosion in one way or another. Hence, there is a rising need to protect these soils and the governments of these countries are increasingly investing in soil protection. Key Topics Covered: 1 INTRODUCTION 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints4.3 Market Drivers4.4 Market Restraints4.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Technology5.2 Type5.3 Geography 6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies6.2 Market Share Analysis6.3 Company Profiles6.3.1 Bayer CropScience AG6.3.2 American Vanguard Corporation6.3.3 BASF SE6.3.4 Novozymes A/S6.3.5 Soil works LLC6.3.6 DOWA ECO-SYSTEM Co.,Ltd. 6.3.7 Isagro S.P.A6.3.8 ADAMA Ltd. (Makhteshim Agan Group)6.3.9 Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation (SPIC) Limited 6.3.10 SA Lime & Gypsum 6.3.11 Soil Technologies Corp. 6.3.12 SWAROOP AGROCHEMICAL INDUSTRIES 6.3.13 SAINT GOBAIN 6.3.14 Rallis India Limited 6.3.15 Ohp Inc. 6.3.16 Agro phos india limited 6.3.17 Terracottem Australasia Pty Ltd 6.3.18 Terramanus Technologies LLC 6.3.19 KANESHO SOIL TREATMENT SRL/BV 6.3.20 Platform Specialty Products 6.3.21 Sardar Bio Chem 6.3.22 International Rehabilitation and Soil Stabilization Services (IRASSS) 6.3.23 UPL Limited 6.3.24 Corteva Agriscience 7 FUTURE TRENDS AND MARKET OUTLOOKFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7avzc7

