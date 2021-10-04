Opportunities In The United States Equipment Rental Market 2021: Growing Construction Sector Spending And Increasing Preference Of Heavy Equipment Rental

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Equipment Rental Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Equipment Rental can help many industries to fulfill the seasonal demand of equipment. The main benefits of the Equipment Rental include the catering to short-term equipment need, forgoing the upfront investment, decreasing long-run expense, saving tax, solving equipment storage issues, shielding from market fluctuation and eliminating the responsibility of testing, maintenance and service.The US equipment rental market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2019, but the Covid-19 pandemic is a headwind to the equipment rental market as restriction on construction activities and ban on social gatherings/parties has dampened demand for equipment like earthmoving machine, road and bridge construction equipment, light and sound system etc. However, projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025. The growth of the equipment rental market through the historic period was supported by growing construction spending, escalating oil and natural gas production, rising employment, soaring investment in equipment rental, increasing labor cost, etc.This report provides an in-depth analysis of the US equipment rental market including detailed description of impact of COVID-19 followed by analysis of the market in terms of value and segments.Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US equipment rental market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.The major players dominating the US equipment rental market are United Rentals, Inc., Ashtead Group (Sunbelt), Herc Holdings Inc. and The Home Depot, Inc. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction2.1 Equipment Rental: An Overview2.2 Equipment Rental Segmentation: An Overview 3. The US Market Analysis3.1 The US Equipment Rental Market: An Analysis3.2 The US Equipment Rental Market: Segment Analysis 4. Impact of Covid-194.1 Impact on the US Equipment Rental Market4.2 Impact on the US Construction and Industrial Equipment Rental Market4.3 Impact on the US Party and Events Rental Market 5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Growing Construction Spending5.1.2 Escalating Oil and Natural Gas Production5.1.3 Rising Employment5.1.4 Soaring Investment in Equipment Rental5.1.5 Increasing Labor Cost5.1.6 Rapid Urbanization5.1.7 Rising GDP 5.2 Challenges5.2.1 Complex Business5.2.2 Use of Equipment Rental by Unqualified Operators 5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 Surging Infrastructure Investment5.3.2 Emergence of Deep Sea Mining5.3.3 Increasing Preference of Heavy Equipment Rental 6. Competitive Landscape6.1 The US Equipment Rental Players by Market Share6.2 The US Equipment Rental Market Players: Financial Comparison 7. Company Profiles

