Opportunities In The Global CBD Gummies Market To 2025: Increasing Efforts Towards Legalization Of Cannabis For Recreational And Medical Applications

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CBD Gummies Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CBD Gummies Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global CBD gummies market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global CBD gummies market to grow with a CAGR of 30% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.The report is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global CBD gummies market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.The Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global CBD gummies market over the period of 2017 to 2025. The Growth Matrix in the report provides insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can considered. Report Findings 1) Drivers

Increasing use of cannabis for treatment of neurological disorders, psychiatric disorders, and cancer

Growing consumer interest in cannabis edibles and CBD-infused products

2) Restraints

Availability of other alternative products

3) Opportunities

Increasing efforts towards the legalization of cannabis for recreational and medical applications

The companies covered in the report include

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Canopy Growth Corp.

CBD American Shaman LLC

CV Sciences Inc.

Elixinol Global Ltd.

Dixie Brands Inc.

Reliva CBD Wellness

Sunday Scaries

Green Roads CBD

Medix CBD

What does this report deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the CBD gummies market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the CBD gummies market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global CBD gummies market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Report Description1.2. Research Methods1.3. Research Approaches 2. Executive Summary2.1. CBD Gummies Market Highlights2.2. CBD Gummies Market Projection2.3. CBD Gummies Market Regional Highlights 3. Global CBD Gummies Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5. Value Chain Analysis of CBD Gummies Market 4. CBD Gummies Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global CBD Gummies Market by Application5.1. Pharmaceuticals5.2. Food5.3. Cosmetics5.4. Others 6. Global CBD Gummies Market by Distribution Channel6.1. Online6.2. Offline 7. Global CBD Gummies Market by Region 2019-20257.1. North America 7.2. Europe 7.3. Asia-Pacific 7.4. RoW 8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global CBD Gummies Market8.2. Companies Profiled8.2.1. Aurora Cannabis Inc.8.2.2. Canopy Growth Corp.8.2.3. CBD American Shaman LLC8.2.4. CV Sciences Inc.8.2.5. Elixinol Global Ltd.8.2.6. Dixie Brands Inc.8.2.7. Reliva CBD Wellness8.2.8. Sunday Scaries8.2.9. Green Roads CBD 8.2.10. Medix CBD 9. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvm998

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opportunities-in-the-global-cbd-gummies-market-to-2025-increasing-efforts-towards-legalization-of-cannabis-for-recreational-and-medical-applications-301167026.html

SOURCE Research and Markets