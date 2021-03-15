Opportunities In The African Cloud Market 2021: Assessing African Readiness And Demand For Cloud Services

DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Rise Of The African Cloud - 2021: How Global And Local Cloud Platforms Are Powering Africa's Digital Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Rise Of The African Cloud - 2021: How Global And Local Cloud Platforms Are Powering Africa's Digital Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The African cloud is rising. This research finds that the use of standard cloud services is already widespread in the African continent, turbocharged by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cloud-based office applications are increasingly vital components of the African modern workplace. The rise of the cloud in the African market ostensibly goes beyond basic office applications. From banks looking to accelerate the rollout of new applications to startups disrupting entire industries with innovative, cloud-powered models, cloud services are transforming Africa's productive capacity and emerging as one of the most essential pillars of Africa's digital transformation.

There is some way to go, for Africa is, in truth, a tough place for cloud services. Many countries do not offer adequate, affordable, broadband speeds; latency to cloud data centers is too high from many locations. And perhaps most of all, the cloud is fundamentally about putting trust in what you cannot see, in a region where seeing and touching are essential to trust. All the same, the upside is considerable - and cloud services represent an opportunity that only the undiscerning would be prompt to dismiss.

This report is an extensive attempt to frame and quantify this opportunity. It is about the near-term economic, commercial and investor upside presented by the rapid adoption of cloud services in the African market.

The report is a comprehensive analysis on African private and public cloud services markets, including analysis of enterprise demand and cloud migration dynamics; market sizing and forecasting; competitive analysis; and much, much more.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

On market readiness and the broader state of cloud adoption

On why, and how African enterprises are moving to the cloud

On financial services and public sector cloud migration

On the impact of hyperscale cloud providers in the African IT competitive landscape

On the size and growth potential of cloud services in Africa

The African cloud market: a snapshot

PART I ASSESSING AFRICAN READINESS AND DEMAND FOR CLOUD SERVICES

How ready is the African market for cloud services?

About the Cloud Index - assessing cloud adoption maturity

From infrastructure to market impetus, five main dimensions

From infrastructure to market impetus, five main dimensions

From cloud aspirants to cloud leaders - key Africa cloud maturity categories

cloud maturity categories African cloud maturity has made a big leap

Sample Africa cloud readiness radars

cloud readiness radars What is the state of cloud adoption in Africa ?

? From cloud awareness to usage to migration - a widening gap

Why are African companies migrating to the cloud?

Why are African companies migrating to the cloud? Stability, security, scalability

Why are African enterprises NOT moving to the public cloud (faster)?

The public cloud in Africa - assessing usage patterns

- assessing usage patterns The public cloud in Africa - when a low trust, high touch culture meets a high trust, low touch concept

- when a low trust, high touch culture meets a high trust, low touch concept Key obstacles to the adoption of cloud services in Africa - what our surveys say

- what our surveys say How are African enterprises using, and migrating to the cloud?

Which cloud applications do African enterprises use? SaaS first, but IaaS is picking up

Charting the African approaches to cloud migration

African migration to the cloud - a rough mapping by industry vertical

What our surveys say - approach to cloud migration

PART II THE CLOUD CASE FOR AFRICA'S FINANCIAL SERVICES SECTOR, PUBLIC SECTOR AND STARTUPS

African Banks' migration to the cloud: motive, means and opportunity

Financial services cloud adoption - SaaS is highly popular

African bank migration to the cloud: forerunners, laggards and hybrid models

Financial services approaches to cloud migration - a mapping

Breaking down the financial services cloud migration model(s)

African banks and the cloud - charting Africa's biggest tech spenders

biggest tech spenders The African public sector: leveraging the cloud to transform service delivery

African public sector digital transformation and a COVID-19 moment

From ministries to NGOs - a complex maze of cloud adoption patterns

African public sector approaches to cloud migration - a mapping

Migrating to the cloud - key African public sector patterns

A strong cloud adoption outlook

African public sector cloud outlook - key charts

How African startups use the cloud

Overview - Startups and the cloud

How African startups use the cloud

Which platforms do African startups use?

PART III MSPs, HYPERSCALE AND THE EXPLODING AFRICAN CLOUD COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

What is the cloud outlook for the African MSP?

A mixed landscape for the African managed service provider - challenging and exciting

African managed service providers and the mid-market, small business opportunity

The African MSP value proposition - local is lekker

The African MSP challenge - mistrust, and the high cost of expertise

Africa's large system integrators - a mixed outlook

large system integrators - a mixed outlook Africa's cloud specialists - the rising stars

cloud specialists - the rising stars Africa's cloud providers - from hybrid plays to generalists

cloud providers - from hybrid plays to generalists The hyperscale cloud in Africa

Hyperscale cloud overview

Global cloud provider Africa infrastructure - a snapshot

infrastructure - a snapshot Which cloud platforms are African enterprises using?

Key African customers by public cloud platform

Hyperscale cloud player overview - the leaders

Hyperscale cloud player overview - the challengers

PART IV CLOUD MARKET SIZE AND OUTLOOK: THE NUMBERS

How big is the African cloud opportunity?

A seismic shift in African enterprise spending on ICT

A seismic shift in the African enterprise market - and the increasing weight of IT services

African cloud services - inching towards the $3bn ARR mark

ARR mark Key cloud markets: South Africa and financial services

and financial services How big is the African public cloud opportunity?

The last frontier for the public cloud

Africa public cloud - it's a SaaS world - but IaaS is rising fast

public cloud - it's a SaaS world - but IaaS is rising fast Africa public cloud growth - key charts

public cloud growth - key charts Forecasting the African cloud

Our Africa cloud forecasts

cloud forecasts Our Africa public cloud forecast

public cloud forecast Table - Africa top 10 markets - Total managed cloud services revenue

top 10 markets - Total managed cloud services revenue Table - Africa top 10 markets - Public cloud services revenue

PART V COUNTRY ANALYSIS: FROM SOUTH AFRICA TO NIGERIA, SOME CLOUD MARKET SNAPSHOTS

South Africa

Kenya

Nigeria

