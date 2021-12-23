Opportunities For Unmanned Surface Vehicles For The Defense And Security Market To 2030: USV To Be Used As Connectivity Nodes Between Water And Air

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense and Security - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense and Security - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unmanned Surface Vehicles will revolutionize naval warfare in the near future as new, larger categories are being developed. They are evolving from tools that can carry out a number of tasks to systems capable of operating with a high degree of autonomy in a joint, network-centric environment. The USV market is still at its early stages, which offers significant opportunities.

The developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) enable the transition in the use of USVs in highly complex scenarios, that include collaborative operations with manned platforms. In a near-peer confrontation, this will allow manned vessels to control swarms of large displacement, weaponized USVs that will overwhelm an opponent's defences. Practically, the concept of distributed lethality will expand exponentially revolutionizing the face of naval warfare.

This report Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) for Defense and Security - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030 examines, analyzes and analyzes the impact of the dynamics shaping the USV market and forecasts the market in the 2022-2030 period. It analyzes the developments geographically, focusing on the biggest markets in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. The US, Europe and certain APAC countries are the steam engines of the USV market due to the significant R&D funds being invested and the procurement programs that have been implemented. The report also analyzes the current and future technologies related to the USV market and how they can be employed.

In this report the market is segmented and forecast by region, end-use and spending type.

Covered in this Report:

Global market share assessments for the 2022-2030 period

Market share assessments per segments and regions between 2022 and 2030

Snapshot on global security issues, defence budgets, spending patterns and how these affect the procurement of USV systems

Market Dynamics: An insight on the latest technological developments in the USV market and which countries are leading the USV market and are in position to absorb the new technology while introducing a new modus operandi

Roles for all types: Insight on how USV systems can fit in a military or security concept of operations and how they form a revolution in military affairs

Main military USV technology trends

Market Trends: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations for those that decide to move into the market at this early stage and stay ahead of the competition

Profiles for the leading companies, including financial information, strategic alliances and recent contract wins

Key Topics Covered:

Current USV Technologies

The New Maritime Operations Environment

USV Definition and Components

Ship Modularity and USVs

USV Missions

Anti-Submarine Warfare

Surface Warfare

Operational Environment Characterization

Should USVs be On-Board All Military Vessels?

USVs Potential in Special Operations Forces Missions

USVs in Security Operations

Future Uses - Obstacles

Future USV Technologies

Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

Drivers

Need for UMVs for the Coast Guard



Harbor Security Needs



New Era for Mine Countermeasures



Underwater Networks



Terrorism



Limited Defense Budgets, Personnel Reduction



Support of Multi-Mission Vessels



Environmental Consequences



Increasing Outreach of Non-State Actors



Increased Demand for Offshore Patrol Vessels and Frigates



Asymmetric Threats Drive the Need for UMVs



Small Speed Boat Threats



Unmanned Maritime Systems Defense Policy



Littorals as Future Areas of Conflict



Additive Manufacturing



From Ocean Observation to Military Intelligence



Oceanic Competition



Clarification of Roadmaps and Ums Support by Large Governmental Groups

Inhibitors

Production Issues



Rules of Engagement & International Laws



Navigation in Surface Traffic



Culture of Seafarers / Lack of Maturity to Understanding the Value of UMV



Lack of Proven Concept of Operations



Defense Budgets and National Economy



Export Control of Defense Technology

Country Analysis

Forecast USV Market to 2030 by Region

Forecast USV Market to 2030 by Spending Element

Forecast USV Market to 2030 by End-Use

Opportunity Analysis

Improving Acoustic Communications

Improving System Evaluation, Training and MCM Planning

Improving USV Integration in MCM Missions

Improving Marketing and Value Added Messages

Developing Unmanned Hybrids Covering "Blind Spots"

Developing Ways to Extend the Useful Lifespan of Existing MCMVs

Concurrent Use of USVs That Can Intelligently Work Together, Using a Single Control Station

Gather and Model USV Oceanographic Data for ASW Modeling and Other Uses

Developing Innovative Hull Designs, Materials, Electronics

Bringing Remote Sensing Technology to Naval Customers

Developing Counter Small Vessel Attack Measures

Adapting Military Design to Coast Guard Use

Improve Usability of Mission Planning Software; Automate Data & Image Post-Processing

Underwater Communications, Networking Companies to Work with UMV Integrators Towards Providing Information Solutions to Command and Control Centers

Innovative Antenna Designs

C4Isr and Ped Integration of Ums and Operator-Based Manned Systems

Reduce Ownership, Operational, and Maintenance Costs

Software to Survey Accurately and Timely Ports and Harbors

Leverage UAV Experience in Stabilization, Autonomous Navigation, Positioning, C2, Sense-And-Avoid 99

Develop Environmental Monitoring Sensors

USVs to Complement Automatic Identification System Coverage

USV to be Used as Connectivity Nodes Between Water and Air

Extend UAS Technology to Unmanned Surface Systems

Training Drives Need for Simulators and Virtual Environment

Focus on Very Shallow Water MCM

Events Based Forecast to 2030 for the USV in Defense and Security Market

Leading Companies in the USV Market

Acua Ocean

Applied Physical Sciences,

Atlas Elektronik

Austal USA

BAE Systems

Belgium Naval Robotics

Bramble Energy

ECA Group

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Gibbs & Cox

Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding

InMar Technologies

iXblue

JMU Defense Systems

Kership

L3Harris

Lockheed Martin

Naval Group

Northrop Grumman

PDL Shipyard

Piriou Shipyards

Rafael

Saab

SEA-KIT

Sealartec

ST Engineering

Terma

Textron Systems

Thales

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pcs9gm

