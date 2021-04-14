DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Para IV Winners and Losers - Monthly Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The report highlights all the important opportunities for generic companies based on the latest Para IV litigation updates.

The analyses provides an insight into each product opportunity for generic companies in terms of:

likely timeline of the first generic launch in the US potential competition on the first day of launch and companies likely to benefit in case of a probable launch under low competition.

The analyses is updated every time an important development as regards the product Para IV litigation happens. In other words, it is not only comprehensive but also updated. The report is published every month covering important updates on Para IV litigation.

Important Para IV events are following events related to Para IV litigations:

New Para IV applications filed

Litigation dismissals

Final judgments

Patent related opinions and judgments

PTAB updates

Sources of information:

US Courts documents

Company SEC filings / Annual Reports

USFDA

USPTO

PTAB

Products included in the Para IV Winners and Losers - Oct 2019 offers are shown below first by brand name and then by their generic name:

Oracea - Doxycycline

Chantix - Verenicline Tartrate

Sprycel - Dasatinib

Evoclin - Clindamycin Phosphate

Finacea - Azelaic Acid

Suprep - Sodium Sulfate, Potassium Sulfate and Magnesium Sulfate

Sensipar - Cinacalcet Hydrochloride

Faslodex - Fulvestrant

Uloric - Febuxostat

Minivelle - Estradiol

Uceris - Budesonide

Isosulfan blue - Isosulfan blue

Bosulif - Bosutinib

Aubagio - Teriflunomide

Mydayis - Amphetamine Aspartate; Amphetamine Sulfate; Dextroamphetamine Saccharate; DextroamphetamineSulfate

Vasostrict - Vasopressin

Jardiance - Empagliflozin

Cerdelga - Eliglustat Tartrate

Evomela - Melphalan Hydrochloride

Synjardy XR - Empagliflozin; Metformin hydrochloride

Rhofade - Oxymetazoline hydrochloride

Rexulti - Brexpiprazole

Entresto - Sacubitril; Valsartan

Cleviprex - Clevidipine

Cabometyx - Cabozantinib S-Malate

No developments reported in biosimilar patent litigation space

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4w0sj

