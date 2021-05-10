OPPO Reno Glow Adds To The Glitter And Glam Of Eid Al Fitr

DUBAI, UAE, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The celebration of Eid-al-Fitr in the region is surrounded by light, love and a glow of happiness. Global technology brand, OPPO, joins the celebrations with its Reno Glow finish on the latest OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G smartphones. The glittery finish on the phone's Galactic Silver and Starlight Black colours, adds to the shimmer and sparkle that mark one of the most important festivals in the UAE and the Arab world.

Tailored for the trendy, young creators, the Reno Glow finish adds a first-of-its-kind aesthetic experience to the recently-launched Reno5 Pro 5G. The OPPO patented AG glass cutting technique is now in its second generation and delivers a fingerprint-resistant matte finish on the glass back cover of the phone, while also making it shimmer like a million diamonds embedded into a moonlit ocean.

Adding a touch of glamour to the festive celebrations, the dazzling finish is best flaunted while using the phone's 50MP all-scene expert camera to capture precious Eid memories. Showing off a fashion forward look, the Reno Glow finish is designed to attract attention and compliments.

Tarek Zaki, Senior Product Manager at OPPO Middle East and Africa said, "The Reno Glow effect on the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G makes it a perfect accessory to the glitter and finery of the festival of Eid Al Fitr. In developing the Reno Glow effect, we faced a seemingly impossible task of combining two paradoxical properties in one glass - an anti-fingerprint matte finish, and a crystal-clear brightness and reflection. Our R&D team broke several barriers to achieve the desired aesthetic effect of millions of sparkling diamonds, while maintaining the functionality of a matte finish. We are proud to bring this unique patented technology to the industry, giving consumers a new way to up their style quotient."

Anti-fingerprint, anti-glare (AG) glass has become the industry norm for smartphones. However anti-fingerprint properties are derived from an etching technique that sacrifices the lustre of glass, changing it from glossy to frosted. OPPO engineers spent months of research and testing to perfect the etching process. Several phases of experimentation were required to change the crystal structures created during etching so that they deliver brighter reflection. OPPO teams went in search of the right material to grow the crystals, the optimum formula and temperature for the liquid etching solution, the precise pouring duration and pouring angle of the solution.

In addition to the Reno Glow technique, OPPO applied the Diamond Spectrum process, which uses 1,000 layers of reflective film to achieve an ever-changing colour effect on the Galactic Silver colour of the Reno5 Pro 5G as well as Fantasy Sliver on the Reno5 5G. When viewed from different angles or under different lighting, Galactic Silver appears in totally different colours, also a perfect complement to the bright festivities of Eid Al Fitr.

OPPO continues to push the boundaries of innovation, delivering a human-centric experience that marries iconic style with functionality.

The Reno5 Pro 5G and Reno5 5G are available from major retailers and e-commerce platforms in the UAE, at a retail price of AED 2,799 and AED 1,999 respectively. For more information, visit www.oppo.com/ae.

