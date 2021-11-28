OPPO Ends Successful Regional ICC Partnership With Customer Raffle Draw

· To celebrate the partnership in the region, OPPO announced raffle draw for customers who purchased any smartphone from the Reno6 series, with prizes including smartphones, ICC tickets and more

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global partner of ICC, global technology brand, OPPO, was a proud partner of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup that took place in the UAE and Oman from October 17 th, 2021 to November 14 th, 2021.

To celebrate the occasion, OPPO, offered customers the opportunity to participate in a raffle draw to win multiple prizes when they purchased any smartphone from the newly launched Reno6 series. In conjunction with participating stockists, customers entered the raffle draw with winners announced on 11 th November 2021 across owned social media channels. Prizes included ICC tickets to the final and semifinal, a Reno6 Pro 5G, OPPO Enco Buds and OPPO Band.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 was the largest cricket event to be held in the region and will see sixteen of the world's top cricket teams that will compete for the ultimate prize at the tournament. In the run-up to the tournament, OPPO announced a special offer on Reno6 series smartphones valid only during the tournament, as well as launching the exciting raffle draw at key retail partners store to boost the fervor brought by ICC. In addition, superfans visiting the Dubai International Stadium had the chance to enter the OPPO Reno6 stand, to experience the newest smartphone series that debuted in September 2021.

