OppFi Closes Expanded $50 Million Corporate Credit Facility With Atalaya Capital Management

CHICAGO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opportunity Financial, LLC (" OppFi "), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit, announced today that it has closed an expanded $50 million corporate credit facility with Atalaya Capital Management. The proceeds of the facility will be used to refinance existing corporate indebtedness and provide growth capital to broaden credit access to tens of millions of everyday consumers who are locked out of mainstream financial options.

"Our expanded relationship with Atalaya Capital Management not only further validates the strength of our mission-driven business model, but also illustrates our commitment to helping millions of everyday consumers gain access to simple and affordable financial products," said Jared Kaplan, chief executive officer, OppFi. "We see a great opportunity for OppFi to be the financial champion for the nearly 60 million everyday consumers as we continue to innovate our array of products, technology and capabilities in the years ahead."

"Atalaya believes that more equal access to responsible credit is a fundamental need in our economy and an important part of financial inclusion. We are excited to expand our relationship with OppFi in their mission to help everyday consumers build a better financial path," said David Aidi, Partner, Atalaya Capital Management LP.

OppFi addresses a large unmet need for U.S. consumers, as approximately 60 million consumers lack access to mainstream financial products. The company's AI-enabled financial services platform is scalable and mobile-first, delivering a simple, efficient consumer experience. The company has facilitated more than 1.5 million loans to date. In addition, Salary Tap, its prime installment lending product that is repaid through payroll deduction, launched in December 2020 and has a national rollout planned for the second quarter of this year. OppFi Card, the company's new credit card product, is planned to launch in the second half of 2021.

OppFi and FG New America Acquisition Corp. (FGNA) , a special purpose acquisition corporation ("SPAC"), recently entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in OppFi becoming a public company.

About OppFiOppFi a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit. Through its unwavering commitment to customer service, OppFi helps consumers who are turned away by traditional providers build a better financial path. To date, OppFi has facilitated the issuance of more than 1.5 million loans. The company has been ranked as an Inc. 5000 company for five straight years and was named the eighth fastest-growing Chicagoland company in 2020 by Crain's Chicago Business. The company was also named on Forbes America 2021 list of America's Best Startup Employers and Built In's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago. OppFi maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains a 4.9/5 star rating with more than 14,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online. For more information, please visit www.oppfi.com .

About Atalaya Capital ManagementAtalaya Capital Management is a privately held, SEC-registered, alternative investment advisory firm. Atalaya primarily focuses on making private credit and special opportunities investments in three principal asset classes - specialty finance, real estate and corporate. Founded in 2006, Atalaya is headquartered in New York City and has approximately $6 billion in assets under management. For more information visit https://www.atalayacap.com/

About FGNAFG New America Acquisition Corp., (FGNA) , is a NYSE-listed blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, please visit www.fgnewamerica.com.

Contact:Investor Relations: Investors@oppfi.com Media Relations: media@oppfi.com

