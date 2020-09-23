Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Announces Successful Conclusion Of Virtual 2020 Fall Healthcare Life Sciences And Medtech Summit

Event Leverages Oppenheimer's Thought Leadership in Healthcare Research and Investment Banking to Drive Critical Discussions Between Investors and Innovative Life Sciences / MedTech Companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") - a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) - Get Report - today announced that it has successfully concluded its virtual Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit. The event, held virtually September 21 - 23, brought together over 120 leading companies from across the life sciences and medical technology sectors to discuss critical trends and opportunities with investors.

Michael Margolis, R.Ph., Oppenheimer's Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking and Head of Healthcare Life Sciences Investment Banking, said, "The past three months has been an extremely active time for life science and Med Tech companies to raise capital. We were very pleased to offer companies and investors the opportunity to connect in their meetings and presentations and to help the industry move forward."

Oppenheimer hosted three keynote sessions from thought leaders who offered critical insights on significant current issues:

Joseph Grogan , Assistant to President Donald J. Trump and Director of the Domestic Policy Council, and Jen Psaki , Former Senior Advisor to President Obama and Secretary Kerry, participated in a panel moderated by Michael Margolis , titled "Election Scenarios and Implications for Healthcare;"

Assistant to President and Director of the Domestic Policy Council, and Former Senior Advisor to President Obama and Secretary Kerry, participated in a panel moderated by , titled "Election Scenarios and Implications for Healthcare;" Dr. Scott Gottlieb , a physician who formerly served as Food and Drug Administration Commissioner (2017-2019); and Senior Advisor for CMS, provided an update on the current state of Covid-19; and

a physician who formerly served as Food and Drug Administration Commissioner (2017-2019); and Senior Advisor for CMS, provided an update on the current state of Covid-19; and Dr. Andrew Lo , Professor of Finance and Director of the Laboratory for Financial Engineering at MIT Sloan Management School, spoke on "The Intersection of Biotech and Finance."

The three-day event featured presentations and fireside chats from over 100 life sciences and medical technology companies. Oppenheimer's healthcare Life Science and Med Tech equity research analysts attended to facilitate discussions and questions for the companies:

Erica L. Moffett, Managing Director and Associate Director of Research at Oppenheimer, said, "This has been an extraordinary year in all respects and we are pleased to be able to offer virtual conferences for our clients as they continue to seek insight and investment opportunities in the markets."

Oppenheimer's next conference will be our MedTech Summit on November 12.

