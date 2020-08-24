Oportun Named One Of Bay Area's Top Workplaces For 2020

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) today announced that it has been named a Top Workplace in 2020 by the Bay Area News Group. Oportun ranked 28th overall for Mid-Sized Companies. Oportun has been named a top place to work by regional or national publications in each of the last six years.

The Bay Area Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a survey that measures multiple aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. Oportun employees throughout its Bay Area offices and retail locations participated in the survey.

"We are honored by this recognition and its validation of our relentless pursuit to create an innovative, inclusive, and collaborative workplace that both challenges and rewards our team members," said Oportun CEO Raul Vazquez. "Now more than ever, we remain deeply committed to supporting our teams in a shared mission to improve the lives of our customers, and also as members of the communities in which they work and live."

As a high-growth, mission-driven provider of inclusive, affordable financial services, Oportun leverages a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technologies to effectively lend money to low- to-moderate-income individuals and advance financial inclusion for the 100 million people in the United States shut out of the financial mainstream.

Since 2006, Oportun has lent over $9 billion through over 3.8 million affordable loans that have saved customers an estimated $1.7 billion in interest and fees, according to a study commissioned by Oportun and conducted by the Financial Health Network, a leading nonprofit authority on consumer financial health.

This recognition follows Oportun's recent honor as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2020, the Best Consumer Lending Product at the FinTech Breakthrough Awards, and named a Time magazine Genius Company as one of 50 businesses inventing the future.

About OportunOportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Oportun provides inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers in English and Spanish, online and over the phone in 29 states, and in-person at more than 330 retail locations across 9 of those states.

For more information, please visit Oportun.com .

