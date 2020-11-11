OPKO Health To Participate In Three Upcoming Investment Conferences

MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) - Get Report today announced that management will be participating in three upcoming virtual investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 6 th Annual Israel Virtual Conference , November 12 , 2020. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, November 12 th at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings.

Management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, November 12 th at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings. Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference , November 1 7-19 , 2020 . Management will deliver a company presentation on Wednesday, November 18 th at 10:15 a.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of OPKO's website here.

Management will deliver a company presentation on Wednesday, November 18 th at 10:15 a.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of OPKO's website here. Piper Sandler 32 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference , December 1-3 , 2020. Management will participate in a fireside chat and will be available for one-on-one meetings. A replay of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of OPKO's website here.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com .

Contacts:

LHA Investor RelationsYvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100 ybriggs@lhai.com orBruce Voss, 310-691-7100 bvoss@lhai.com