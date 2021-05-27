OPKO Health To Participate In The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

MIAMI, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) announced today that management will be participating in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference being held June 1-4, 2021.

MIAMI, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) - Get Report announced today that management will be participating in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference being held June 1-4, 2021. Management will be interviewed in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 2 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time and will also be holding one-on-one virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived in the Investors section of OPKO Health's website and will be available here.

About OPKO Health, Inc.OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

