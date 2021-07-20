Ophthalmology Times® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) Program With The Addition Of Two Partners

The Glaucoma Research Foundation and the Refractive Surgery Council are welcomed as the two newest partners of the platform.

CRANBURY, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ophthalmology Times®, a leading multimedia platform dedicated to ophthalmologists, announces the addition of the Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) and the Refractive Surgery Council (RSC) to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

"Partnering with the Glaucoma Research Foundation and the Refractive Surgery Council assists us in achieving our main goal, which is to provide ophthalmologists with the resources they need to optimize patient care," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Ophthalmology Times®. "Moreover, the missions of each of these foundations align directly with our mission as a publication, making for outstanding partnerships. I look forward to seeing the positive impact these alliances will have on the industry."

For more than 40 years, the Glaucoma Research Foundation (GFR) has contributed to funding innovative clinical and laboratory research. With dedicated support from donors and the help and commitment of the community, the foundation has been advancing its mission to cure glaucoma and will not stop researching and innovating until it has achieved its goal. As a resource for those affected by glaucoma, GRF offers general information, care and treatment options to help combat the condition, industry news, research progress, and more. By offering valuable resources and insights, GRF's unparalleled support aids in the continuing fight to put an end to glaucoma.

The Refractive Surgery Council (RSC) is a resource that serves those considering a laser vision correction procedure. Consisting of clinical researchers, skilled surgeons, eye care professionals, technology developers, and industry representatives, RSC is a trusted resource for those who wish to correct their vision problems through laser treatment options. The council also helps patients find the right doctor for them by linking them to eye-care professionals in their area. By reporting on the latest clinical research and news, RSC remains a reliable source for eye health.

For more information on the Glaucoma Research Foundation, click here.

For more information on the Refractive Surgery Council, click here.

For the full list of Ophthalmology Times® SAP partners, click here.

About Ophthalmology Times® Ophthalmology Times ® is a multimedia platform that offers ophthalmology professionals digital resources they can use to help provide the best patient care and positively affect the identification, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of eye diseases, as well as promote progressive eye health. Ophthalmology Times ® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Ophthalmology Times ® Media Contact Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-250-4356 ascarpaci@mjhlifesciences.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ophthalmology-times-expands-strategic-alliance-partnership-sap-program-with-the-addition-of-two-partners-301337510.html

SOURCE Ophthalmology Times