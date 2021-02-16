Operational Leaders Podcast Launches Season Three With New Sponsor: DiligenceVault

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Operational Leaders podcast produced by TJO Management LLC is kicking off its third season and welcoming a new sponsor, DiligenceVault.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Operational Leaders podcast produced by TJO Management LLC is kicking off its third season and welcoming a new sponsor, DiligenceVault. The podcast and the fintech company DiligenceVault share a common pursuit of continuously exploring ways to enhance, innovate, and streamline the investment management industry.

The podcast - hosted by top executive Terrance J. O'Malley - occupies a unique place on the informational landscape. Episodes feature leaders and innovators from the investment management industry who discuss the "business of running the business."

Season Three looks to highlight new issues, new ideas and new perspectives from more of the industry's top practitioners and thought leaders. Prior seasons featured almost two dozen company CEOs or Founders, as well some of the industry's most respected consultants, attorneys and journalists. In fact, Season One included an interview with DiligenceVault's Founder, Monel Amin, discussing all things investment tech, fund due diligence, and the overall trajectory of technology in the industry.

"DiligenceVault's mission of serving the investment management industry in innovative ways very much aligns with the topics we discuss on the show - their 21,000 + users are the show's target audience," says host Terrance O'Malley.

DiligenceVault's founder Monel Amin adds: "The Operational Leaders podcast is a great way for the operational, efficiency, and growth strategy topics which are integral to asset manager's business risk profile to not only be highlighted, but also be reinvented. We're excited about partnering with Tery and the Operational Leaders podcast for that reason."

DiligenceVault is a two-sided cloud-based digital diligence platform for asset owners, investment allocators, and asset managers leveraged by 21,000+ users. The platform is designed to digitize, systematize, and simplify the RFP/DDQ/monitoring part of the investment research, operational due diligence, ESG and compliance oversight processes. The technology platform enables asset owners and managers to eliminate manual repetitive tasks and allows users to efficiently exchange and manage data centrally.

The Operational Leaders podcast is produced by TJO Management LLC, a consulting firm that advises asset management clients on efficient operations, vendor selection, transition planning, regulatory compliance and crisis management.

For more information about the Operational Leaders podcast, visit www.tjomanagement.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more information about Diligence Vault, visit www.diligencevault.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contacts: Nathaniel Baker: 291577@email4pr.com, (646)-335-3047. Terrance J. O'Malley: 291577@email4pr.com, ‪(646) 470-6461

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/operational-leaders-podcast-launches-season-three-with-new-sponsor-diligencevault-301228753.html

