Operation United Front: DeliverFund Announces 102 Arrests And 47 Victims Rescued From Missouri-led Multi-state Human Trafficking Operation

DeliverFund partnered with a coalition of 12 states in a human trafficking operation led by the Missouri Attorney General's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, providing law enforcement with analytical support and identifying possible human traffickers and victims of human trafficking. Other non-profit organizations involved were the National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF) and the International Association of Human Trafficking Investigators (IAHTI).

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeliverFund announced that it provided support to a first-of-its-kind operation that involved simultaneous state-level human trafficking operations among local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. Operation United Front resulted in 102 arrests and the rescue of 47 victims and sex workers, including 2 minor victims.

"This is the power of a public-private-partnership with truly committed people and partners and shows what can be done at scale," said Michael Fullilove, Chief of Operations at DeliverFund."We are grateful to the Missouri Attorney General's Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and all of our law enforcement partners in the states that participated. We're also grateful to be collaborating with technology and data partners like Kaseware, Giant Oak, Inc, LEO Technologies, Fivecast, and Whooster, Inc., without whom this work to bring human traffickers to justice at scale could not happen."

The agency-level statistics, according to the Missouri Attorney General's press release, is as follows:

Illinois: 3 arrests made, 1 victim rescued Iowa: 11 arrests made, large amount of currency seized Kentucky: 46 arrests made, 21 victims rescued, 2 minor victims rescued Minnesota: 3 arrests made, 8 victims rescued Nebraska: 7 arrests made North Dakota: 3 arrests made, 6 victims rescued Oklahoma: 7 arrests made, 1 victim rescued Tennessee: 4 arrests made Texas: 2 arrests made, 4 victims rescued Wisconsin: 5 arrests made South Dakota: 9 arrests

Services offered to 41.

Each state conducted its own operation simultaneously and shared information and data with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Attorney General's Office. Missouri's victim-centric operation resulted in 2 arrests, 4 victims rescued, and 11 victims who were provided needed services.

Victim-centric operations are critical because for too long, human trafficking victims have been viewed as criminals and further traumatized by the criminal justice system. As outlined by the Office of Justice Programs, Office of Victims of Crime, Training and Technical Assistance Center, victim-centric operations recognize the key role that victims play in a successful human trafficking investigation and prosecution. Similarly, they protect the rights of the victims as crime victims and their right to engage in seeing their traffickers brought to justice. Victim-centric operations ensure that victims are provided with referrals to task force victim service providers. Identifying victims of human trafficking and providing them services is not only a best practice, it is more impactful in the fight against human trafficking

DeliverFund is a non-profit intelligence organization founded and operated by a group of individuals who have decades of experience from careers in the CIA, NSA, Special Operations, and law enforcement. They leverage cutting-edge technology into the ultimate weapon against human trafficking.

