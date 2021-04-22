Operation HOPE Adds Will Lansing, CEO Of FICO, To Global Board Of Advisors

ATLANTA, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE, the nation's largest non-profit dedicated to financial empowerment for underserved communities, today announced that Will Lansing, Chief Executive Officer of Fair Isaac Corporation ( FICO ), has...

ATLANTA, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE, the nation's largest non-profit dedicated to financial empowerment for underserved communities, today announced that Will Lansing, Chief Executive Officer of Fair Isaac Corporation ( FICO ), has joined its Global Board of Advisors.

Before joining FICO, Mr. Lansing, served as CEO and president of InfoSpace, and also as CEO and President of ValueVision Media. FICO is a leading analytics software company, helping businesses in more than 90 countries make better decisions that drive higher levels of growth, profitability and customer satisfaction. The company provides analytics software and tools used across multiple industries to manage risk, fight fraud, build more profitable customer relationships, optimize operations and meet strict government regulations.

Mr. Lansing was also a partner at General Atlantic Partners, a global private equity firm. Prior to his work at General Atlantic, Mr. Lansing served as CEO of NBC Internet, an Internet media company and as CEO of Fingerhut, a direct marketing company. He has held leadership positions at General Electric, Prodigy and McKinsey & Company. Mr. Lansing has served on the board of directors of FICO since February 2006. He holds a B.A. from Wesleyan University and a J.D. from Georgetown University.

"We are proud to have Will Lansing as a member of HOPE's Global Board of Advisors. Aside from his impressive resume, I believe that his commitment to financial equity and empowerment make him an excellent addition and a partner in our shared work," said John Hope Bryant, Founder and CEO of Operation HOPE. "I look forward to his valuable insights helping to shape our ongoing work to increase access to opportunity and inclusion for all."

"At FICO we are committed to financial inclusion and are excited to continue partnering with Operation Hope beyond the Score a Better Future program to empower consumers through financial literacy. Joining the HOPE board further highlights our focus on analytic innovation and credit education to responsibly expand credit access," Mr. Lansing said. "I look forward to collaboration with my fellow board members to affect positive change and help ensure HOPE is adaptive and responsive to the communities it serves."

Mr. Lansing joins a distinguished Board that consists of some of the country's top executives in business, banking and the non-profit and NGO sector. HOPE Global Advisory Board members provide guidance and support for Operation HOPE in its commitment to provide financial literacy education and economic empowerment for individuals and small business owners living in under-served communities.

About Operation HOPE

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights'" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through our community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters and homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Project 5117 is our multi-year four-pronged approach to combating economic inequality that aims to improve financial literacy, increase business role models and business internships for youth in underserved communities, and stabilize the American dream by boosting FICO scores. Operation HOPE recently received its seventh consecutive 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability by the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator.

For more information: www.OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Press Contact:

Lalohni Campbell404-593-7145 https://operationhope.org/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/operation-hope-adds-will-lansing-ceo-of-fico-to-global-board-of-advisors-301275479.html

SOURCE Operation HOPE