Operating Room Management Market By Solution, Delivery Mode, End User, Region - Global Forecast To 2025

The global operating room management market is expected to reach USD 4.37 billion by 2025 from USD 2.44 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.4%.

The global operating room management market is expected to reach USD 4.37 billion by 2025 from USD 2.44 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.4%.

Growth in this market can be attributed to factors such as the emphasis on cost control and efficiency improvement in hospitals, growing adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions, favorable government support, redevelopment projects, and the availability of funding to promote OR infrastructure. However, a dearth of skilled surgeons in integrated operating rooms and the high prices and maintenance costs of ORM software are expected to hinder the market growth. The software component segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Based on the component, the operating room management market is segmented into software and services. The software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth can be attributed to the growing installation of ORM software. The operating room supply management solutions are expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on solutions, the market is broadly segmented into data management & communication solutions, anesthesia information management systems, operating room supply management solutions, operating room scheduling solutions, performance management solutions, and other solutions (including temperature management solutions and humidity management solutions). The operating room supply management solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR. The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing demand for operating room supply management solutions to manage rising operating room expenditure efficiently The cloud-based solutions to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premise solutions, web-based solutions, and cloud-based solutions. The cloud-based solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in this market during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to advantages such as scalable data storage, scalable computing power, machine-learning capabilities, and faster data transfer between organizations of cloud platforms. The Ambulatory Surgery Centers to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the market is divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Hospitals are expected to account for the largest share of the global operating room management market in 2020, while ASCs are expected to account for the highest growth rate. The high growth of this segment is due to the increasing number of surgical procedures conducted in ASCs, rising interest in ambulatory care due to the potential for cost-reduction, and the demand for efficient care among patients. Asia-Pacific to witness significant growth from 2020 to 2025.

Geographically, the operating room management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years. The need to reduce healthcare costs, growing patient volume, and the rising need for accurate disease diagnosis and treatment drive market growth in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Global Operating Room Management Market Overview4.2 North America: Operating Room Management Market, 20194.3 Operating Room Management Market, by Delivery Mode4.4 Operating Room Management Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Emphasis on Cost Control and Efficiency Improvement in Hospitals5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Ehrs and Other Hcit Solutions5.2.1.3 Favorable Government Support and Initiatives for Healthcare5.2.1.4 Redevelopment Projects and Availability of Funding to Promote or Infrastructure5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Pricing and Maintenance Costs of Orm Software5.2.2.2 Interoperability Issues5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets and Growing Medical Tourism5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements in Hospitals5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Surgeons in Integrated Operating Rooms5.2.4.2 Consolidation of Healthcare Providers5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Operating Room Management Market5.4 Value Chain5.5 Ecosystem5.6 Technology Analysis 6 Operating Room Management Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.2 Software6.2.1 The Software Segment Commanded the Largest Share of the Operating Room Management Market6.3 Services6.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Orm Software and the Indispensable & Recurring Nature of Services to Drive Market Growth 7 Operating Room Management Market, by Solution7.1 Introduction7.2 Data Management and Communication Solutions7.2.1 Data Management and Communication Solutions to Account for the Largest Share of the Market During the Forecast Period7.3 Anesthesia Information Management Systems7.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Aims Systems for Clinical Decision Making to Support Market Growth7.4 Operating Room Supply Management Solutions7.4.1 Focus on Reducing High Expenditure Incurred on Operating Room Supplies Drives Market Growth7.5 Operating Room Scheduling Solutions7.5.1 or Scheduling Solutions Helps Reduce Labor Costs7.6 Performance Management Solutions7.6.1 Benefits of Increased Efficiency and Productivity to Support the Growth of this Segment7.7 Other Solutions 8 Operating Room Management Market, by Delivery Mode8.1 Introduction8.2 On-Premise Solutions8.2.1 Enhanced Control and Cost Benefits Offered by On-Premise Solutions are Major Factors Supporting Market Growth8.3 Cloud-Based Solutions8.3.1 Increasing Number of Healthcare Organizations are Shifting from On-Premise Models to Cloud-Based Models Thus Driving Market Growth 9 Operating Room Management Market, by End-User9.1 Introduction9.2 Hospitals9.2.1 Hospitals to Dominate the Operating Room Management Market During the Forecast Period9.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers9.3.1 The Cost-Effectiveness of Ambulatory Surgery Centers to Drive Market Growth 10 Operating Room Management Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.5 Rest of the World 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Market Evaluation Framework11.3 Market Ranking/Share Analysis11.4 Key Market Developments11.4.1 New Product Launches11.4.2 Partnerships11.4.3 Agreements 12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Profiles12.1 Introduction12.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology12.2.1 Stars12.2.2 Emerging Leaders12.2.3 Pervasive Players12.2.4 Emerging Companies 13 Company Profiles13.1 Epic Systems Corporation13.2 Cerner Corporation13.3 Medical Information Technology, Inc.13.4 Mckesson Corporation13.5 GE Healthcare13.6 Surgical Information Systems LLC13.7 Picis Clinical Solutions Inc13.8 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.13.9 Becton, Dickinson and Company13.10 Steris Corporation13.11 DXC Technology13.12 Omnicell, Inc.13.13 United Health Group13.14 Nexus AG13.15 Getinge AB13.16 Brainlab AG13.17 Richard Wolf GmbH13.18 Karl Storz Se & Co. KG13.19 Censis Technologies Inc.13.20 Anestech Innovation Rising13.21 Alert Life Sciences Computing13.22 Gtplan Supply Chain 4.0 14 Appendix14.1 Discussion Guide

