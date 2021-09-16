Opera GX Integrates CORSAIR ICUE To Give A Splash Of Color To Gamers' Browsing

The world's first browser designed for gamers ups its game by integrating CORSAIR iCUE to make CORSAIR RGB-enabled setups dynamically respond to browsing. Opening a tab, receiving a message or downloading a file has never looked better.

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera GX is introducing iCUE integration that makes CORSAIR gear dynamically respond to browsing. From now on, whenever you start the browser, open a new tab, finish a file download or complete any number of other browsing tasks, your CORSAIR gear will respond with one of a set of custom effects courtesy of Opera GX's design team - further ensuring that Opera GX is an essential tool for every gamer

" Let's face it: you need to maintain your focus when gaming so you might want to take it easy with your RGB effects. As a browser, Opera GX is the perfect place for you to really let loose and make your setup shine through colors and animations," said Maciej Kocemba, Head of Opera GX.

Launched in 2019 during E3 in Los Angeles, Opera GX is the world's first browser designed for gamers and with the things they like in mind.

" We are excited to help enhance the Opera GX browsing experience even further with iCUE support," said Lauren Premo, Director of Gaming Marketing at CORSAIR. " It's amazing to see what's possible with the iCUE ecosystem when paired with creative partners like Opera."

Let your CORSAIR gear match the colors of your gaming and browsing

Opera GX is all about bringing the immersive gaming experience to browsing. It's the first browser with a dynamic soundtrack and sound effects. It was also the first browser to include native Discord and Twitch support. Now, with the inclusion of CORSAIR iCUE software, GX is going to illuminate all your CORSAIR gear, from your memory to your mouse, with custom animations whenever you start the browser, open new tabs, finish a file download or activate the RAM, CPU and network limiters.

Gamers can choose from one of multiple preset animation themes or go deeper and individually choose one of the additional effects. They can also import any gif and use it for a specific thing they do in the browser, with just one click.

Opera GX will also display a gif on your CORSAIR keyboard whenever you get a notification from Discord, Twitch, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, WhatsApp or Instagram.

iCUE effects are not displayed continuously, but rather when something occurs in the browser. In order to avoid distractions from late night gaming or binge-watching sessions, they can be dimmed in fullscreen mode.

Opera GX gamers can start enjoying iCUE features now with the browsers latest update. Gamers who haven't yet taken control of their online browsing experience can join the action by downloading it from the Opera GX home page and joining the many million strong community of active users.

Opera GX

Since its inception in 2019, Opera GX has quickly become the browser of choice for millions of gamers seeking a more custom internet experience. Along with countless customization options including color themes, sound effects, background music, and a gaming-inspired design, GX includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters that make the browser less resource-hungry and leave more of the computer's resources for gaming. The browser also includes a Hot Tabs Killer feature, which lets users "kill" the most resource-draining tabs and GX Cleaner to purge those old unwanted files. Opera GX launched its own Discord server which now has almost 350k members.

About OperaOpera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

About CORSAIRCORSAIR (CRSR) - Get Corsair Gaming, Inc. Report is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

CORSAIR also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops.

